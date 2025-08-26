LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Salman Khan Completes 37 Years In Movies: From Supporting Roles To Bollywood’s Unstoppable Journey Of Bhaijaan

Salman Khan Completes 37 Years In Movies: From Supporting Roles To Bollywood’s Unstoppable Journey Of Bhaijaan

Celebrating 37 years of Salman Khan, Bollywood’s Bhaijaan who rose from supporting roles to superstardom. From Maine Pyar Kiya to Dabangg and countless blockbusters, his journey reflects resilience, reinvention, and an unbreakable bond with fans worldwide

Salman Khan completes 37 years in Bollywood (Pc: Pinterest)
Salman Khan completes 37 years in Bollywood (Pc: Pinterest)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 26, 2025 17:37:15 IST

Salman Khan is a star who has the soul of a story and the story behind his growth, endurance, and inseparable attachment with his fans. Having started his career as a supporting actor and then transforming into nothing less than the undisputed Bhaijaan of Bollywood, his career is characterized by tremendous highs, some lows, and ability to recreate himself.

His first case was a minor role in 1988 in Biwi Ho To Aisi but he made his major debut in the 1989 romantic drama Maine Pyar Kiya, by director Sooraj Barjatya, bringing him to immediate stardom. His role of beautiful, Prem made him a national heartthrob and one that he would redefine himself many times throughout his career.

The Rise of a Salman Romantic Hero 

Salman also emerged to be among the most popular leading men of the 1990s through a storm of box office movies.  He has become a synonym of romantic hero character as well as with the family genre dramas such as Hum Aapke Hain Kaun…! (1994) and Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999).

These movies not only conquered the box office, but they also gave him an identity as an endearing character. His screen presence with leading ladies and his Tom-boy-next-door image endeared him to millions of fans to establish one of the strongest fan-bases in this industry.

The Action King And The ‘Bhaijaan’ Persona 

Salman Khan has led one of the most extraordinary comebacks in Hindi film history, following a run of unfulfilled promises in the early 2000s. Wanted was a game changer in the 2009 action thriller. It revived his career and gave birth to his new character, which was that of the big, bombastic action star.

The next step was the development of the memorable legend Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg (2010) where the power of action was fused with his unique humor and charisma. This transition to action-oriented mass entertainers appealed to the fans on a visceral level and it gained him the sobriquet of Bhaijaan (elder brother), a mark of his popularity and influence. 

His cinematic spectacles were enthusiastic occasions and audiences thronged theatres especially on his Eid day releases, as Paramveer remained a box office ruler. Off screen, his charity work with the Being Human Foundation has also helped to solidify his status of being a star with a golden heart, which has become another important commodity of the Bhaijaan persona.

