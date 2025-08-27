LIVE TV
Sameera Reddy Opens Up About Postpartum Depression And Trolls, "Even The Vegetable Vendor Didn't Spare Me"

Sameera Reddy Opens Up About Postpartum Depression And Trolls, “Even The Vegetable Vendor Didn’t Spare Me”

Sameera Reddy, after gaining weight post-pregnancy, faced harsh body shaming, even from a vendor. Battling mental health struggles and societal pressure, she launched #ImperfectlyPerfect, embracing real motherhood and breaking the “perfect mom” stereotype.

Sameera Reddy Faced Body Shaming After Pregnancy (Photo: Instagram)
Sameera Reddy Faced Body Shaming After Pregnancy (Photo: Instagram)

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 27, 2025 13:08:06 IST

Sameera Reddy, the Bollywood actress, did not shy away while sharing how real and difficult postpartum depression was for her .  It wasn’t just the emotional rollercoaster she went through, but also about how people treated her and talked with her. 

Sameera Reddy Faced Body Shaming After Pregnancy, even from a Vendor

After giving birth, she put on a lot of weight, up to 105 kilos. And instead of getting some compassion, people were straight-up rude. She even said a vegetable vendor made nasty comments about her weight. Can you believe that? Someone selling vegetables felt it was cool to shame a new mom who is still trying to figure out this new phase of her life. That’s how harsh the world can be.

Sameera was struggling, feeling low and broken, because motherhood surely isn’t only the good parts, what mothers deal with is something that is not talked about much. But it exists. It can mess with your head. She thought it’d be perfect, as portrayed but it turned out messy and tough, and it even put a strain on her marriage. But her husband and family were  backing her up, and were not only around for the sake of it, but were actually present within the moment. 

The #ImperfectlyPerfect Movement, Sameera Reddy’s Honest Take on Motherhood and Mental Health

What’s worth talking about is how she wrote her own new story on the basis of how she was feeling. Instead of hiding, she started this #ImperfectlyPerfect movement, telling people it’s okay to be messy, to have bad days, and to not fit society’s “perfect mom” tag. Mental health matters way more than looking flawless on Instagram.

Sameera’s story is a reminder that behind the glamour, celebrities deal with things as any other human being. And if a strong woman like her can struggle and speak out, so can anyone else. 

body shaming mental health motherhood postpartum Sameera Reddy

