‘Savage Aunty’: Smriti Mandhana’s Mother Roasts Palash Muchhal, Shares Sensational Meme After RCB’s Second Title Win, Netizens React

Smriti Mandhana steered the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Women to their second Women Premier League (WPL) title in a row this week with a match winning performance over the Delhi Capitals in the final. Mandhana was crucial in the win, leading her side to a six wicket victory and the Player of the Match award because of her disastrous 87 off 41 balls. The victory brought global admiration not only on her playing abilities on the field but her strength as it came a few months after a challenging event in her life after her wedding with singer and composer Palash Muchhal was cancelled.

Smriti Mandhana’s Mother Roasts Palash Muchhal

The win was quickly followed by a flood of social media memes praising Mandhana based on the win, one of them even jokingly implying that she was picturing the face of her ex fiancee as she bowled the Delhi bowlers. To a shocking twist, the mother of Mandhana, Smita Mandhana, also reposted the meme in her Instagram page, prompting a series of reactions in social media. The repost was immediately pointed out by users who called it savage and surprising and many of them expressed their shock and amusement at the fact that she seemed to approve of the joke. Repost screenshots went viral in a few hours, which led to further discussion of whether it was purposeful or not. The post was gone by the following morning, but not without first spreading all around the platforms.







Smriti Mandhana And Palash Muchhal

The win of RCB was even greater when it was realized that Mandhana had gone through a 103 degree fever the night before the final. She made a memorable impact in the history of WPL despite the condition and won two consecutive titles on behalf of her team. Mandhana and Muchhal had been to get married last year in Sangli and pre wedding festivities were already underway when the ceremony was called off at short notice a few hours before the marriage. Although reports indicated that infidelity was the cause of the split, neither party came out to comment on the same. Since then Muchhal has declared his first film directorship venture with an upcoming project which features Shreyas Talpade and Mandhana remains the brightest player on the field of cricket where she is admired as both a player and a fighter.

