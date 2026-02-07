LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Virat Kohli RCB All India Breakdown India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Virat Kohli RCB All India Breakdown India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Virat Kohli RCB All India Breakdown India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Virat Kohli RCB All India Breakdown
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Virat Kohli RCB All India Breakdown India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Virat Kohli RCB All India Breakdown India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Virat Kohli RCB All India Breakdown India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Virat Kohli RCB All India Breakdown
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘Savage Aunty’: Smriti Mandhana’s Mother Roasts Palash Muchhal, Shares Sensational Meme After RCB’s Second Title Win, Netizens React

‘Savage Aunty’: Smriti Mandhana’s Mother Roasts Palash Muchhal, Shares Sensational Meme After RCB’s Second Title Win, Netizens React

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal had been to get married last year in Sangli and pre wedding festivities were already underway when the ceremony was called off at short notice a few hours before the marriage.

(Image Credit: Smriti Mandhana via Instagram/X)
(Image Credit: Smriti Mandhana via Instagram/X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 7, 2026 14:13:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Savage Aunty’: Smriti Mandhana’s Mother Roasts Palash Muchhal, Shares Sensational Meme After RCB’s Second Title Win, Netizens React

Smriti Mandhana steered the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Women to their second Women Premier League (WPL) title in a row this week with a match winning performance over the Delhi Capitals in the final. Mandhana was crucial in the win, leading her side to a six wicket victory and the Player of the Match award because of her disastrous 87 off 41 balls. The victory brought global admiration not only on her playing abilities on the field but her strength as it came a few months after a challenging event in her life after her wedding with singer and composer Palash Muchhal was cancelled.

Smriti Mandhana’s Mother Roasts Palash Muchhal

The win was quickly followed by a flood of social media memes praising Mandhana based on the win, one of them even jokingly implying that she was picturing the face of her ex fiancee as she bowled the Delhi bowlers. To a shocking twist, the mother of Mandhana, Smita Mandhana, also reposted the meme in her Instagram page, prompting a series of reactions in social media. The repost was immediately pointed out by users who called it savage and surprising and many of them expressed their shock and amusement at the fact that she seemed to approve of the joke. Repost screenshots went viral in a few hours, which led to further discussion of whether it was purposeful or not. The post was gone by the following morning, but not without first spreading all around the platforms.



Smriti Mandhana And Palash Muchhal

The win of RCB was even greater when it was realized that Mandhana had gone through a 103 degree fever the night before the final. She made a memorable impact in the history of WPL despite the condition and won two consecutive titles on behalf of her team. Mandhana and Muchhal had been to get married last year in Sangli and pre wedding festivities were already underway when the ceremony was called off at short notice a few hours before the marriage. Although reports indicated that infidelity was the cause of the split, neither party came out to comment on the same. Since then Muchhal has declared his first film directorship venture with an upcoming project which features Shreyas Talpade and Mandhana remains the brightest player on the field of cricket where she is admired as both a player and a fighter.

Also Read: WATCH: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Bhojpuri Dance Goes Viral After Record-Breaking 175 vs England, Sets India Dressing Room on Fire

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 2:13 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-11Palash Muchhal roastRCB second title winSavage Aunty viral memeSmriti Mandhana motherSmriti Mandhana Palash Muchhal newsSmriti Mandhana WPL finalSmriti Mandhana WPL final

RELATED News

Suhe Ve Vibe: Fukrey Fame Singer Gandhharv Sachdeva Recreates a Grand Punjabi Wedding with Nishant Malkani and Himanshi Khurana

Sunil Thapa Passes Away At 68: Veteran Actor Dies In Kathmandu, Tributes Pour In For Mary Kom and Family Man Star

Who Was Sunil Thapa? Photojournalist-Turned Actor, Priyanka Chopra’s Co-Star In Mary Kom And The Family Man 3 Star, Dies At 68

‘Make Money While Lights Are On’: Who Is Ruby Bhatia? India’s First VJ Who Vanished at 30, Going Viral For THIS Shocking Reason

Who Is Balochistan’s Bashir Zaib? Why BLA Leader’s Desert Motorcycle Video Sparks Ranveer Singh’s ‘Hamza’ From Dhunrandhar Comparisons- Watch Clip

LATEST NEWS

T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Badshah, Nora Fatehi Set To Dazzle At Wankhede | Live Streaming And How To Watch

Dubstep Launches Buzz X12 wireless Earbuds- Love Edition Exclusively On Swiggy Instamart With ENC, Bluetooth v5.4 At Just Rs…

PAK vs NED | Babar Azam Trolled After Pakistan’s Nervy Win Over Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2026, Fans Shame Former Pak Captain For Another Batting Failure

Islamabad Blast: Islamic State Pakistan Province Claims Deadly Mosque Attack That Killed 31 And Injured 169, Names Saifullah Ansari As Suicide Bomber

‘Golden Letter Day’: How Will India-US Interim Trade Deal Benefit Indian Exporters And Farmers? Piyush Goyal Responds

Roka On The Run: Family Holds Unusual Engagement Ceremony At Mumbai Metro Station, Netizens React | Watch VIRAL Video

Fractal Analytics IPO: India’s First AI-Focused Company Goes Public Soon – ₹2,833.90 Crore Opportunity for Investors

SAIL Recruitment 2025 Admit Card Out For Management Trainee Posts, Check Vacancies, How to Download Admit Card

IND vs PAK At T20 World Cup 2026? Pakistan Likely to Drop India Boycott After Sri Lanka Warning, Mohsin Naqvi Under Pressure

Who Is Dhruv Sharma? Forbes 30 Under 30 Lister And 32nd Avenue CEO Arrested For Allegedly Selling The Same Property To 25 Buyers

‘Savage Aunty’: Smriti Mandhana’s Mother Roasts Palash Muchhal, Shares Sensational Meme After RCB’s Second Title Win, Netizens React

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Savage Aunty’: Smriti Mandhana’s Mother Roasts Palash Muchhal, Shares Sensational Meme After RCB’s Second Title Win, Netizens React

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Savage Aunty’: Smriti Mandhana’s Mother Roasts Palash Muchhal, Shares Sensational Meme After RCB’s Second Title Win, Netizens React
‘Savage Aunty’: Smriti Mandhana’s Mother Roasts Palash Muchhal, Shares Sensational Meme After RCB’s Second Title Win, Netizens React
‘Savage Aunty’: Smriti Mandhana’s Mother Roasts Palash Muchhal, Shares Sensational Meme After RCB’s Second Title Win, Netizens React
‘Savage Aunty’: Smriti Mandhana’s Mother Roasts Palash Muchhal, Shares Sensational Meme After RCB’s Second Title Win, Netizens React

QUICK LINKS