Selena Gomez’s Is Back With ‘Only Murders Season 5’: When And Where To Stream?

There’s good news for Selena Gomez fans, as ‘Only Murders in the Building’ is officially coming back with its fifth season. According to Variety, Hulu has announced that the hit mystery-comedy series will return on September 9, 2025, with the first three episodes dropping on the same day. After that, new episodes will be released every week.

The new season follows Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) as they dive into a new case after the sudden and suspicious death of their beloved doorman, Lester. While others believe it was an accident, the trio thinks something is not right. Their investigation takes them deep into the dark corners of New York and beyond. They soon uncover a complicated web of secrets linked to powerful billionaires, old mobsters, and strange neighbours living in the Arconia building. As the case unfolds, the three friends begin to realise that their city is changing and not always for the better.

The cast for Season 5 includes Michael Cyril Creighton along with a long list of guest stars like Meryl Streep, Renee Zellweger, Christoph Waltz, Nathan Lane, Logan Lerman, Bobby Cannavale, and many more. ASince its debut in 2021, the show has become a fan favourite and has received nearly 60 Emmy nominations. This year alone, it has earned seven nods, including one for Best Comedy Series.

The show was created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman and is produced by 20th Television. Martin, Hoffman, Gomez, Short, and others continue to serve as executive producers.

(With Inputs from ANI)

