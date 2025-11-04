Sexiest Man Alive 2025 Revealed: People Magazine Crowns ‘Wicked’ Star Jonathan Bailey

Jonathan Bailey, the English actor known for his charismatic performances on screen and stage, has been crowned People magazine’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ for 2025. The announcement was made during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night.

Bailey, 37, is set to return to cinemas later this month in “Wicked: For Good,” the highly anticipated sequel to last year’s blockbuster musical Wicked. The actor reprises his role as Prince Fiyero, a performance that won millions of hearts and helped him cement his place as one of Hollywood’s most versatile and beloved stars.

Calling the honor “a huge compliment” and “completely absurd,” Bailey told People that he first shared the news only with his dog, Benson. The title has previously been held by Hollywood icons including George Clooney, Chris Hemsworth, Channing Tatum, Idris Elba, Adam Levine, and John Krasinski the 2024 recipient.

Bailey rose to global stardom as Lord Anthony Bridgerton in Netflix’s smash-hit period romance Bridgerton, a role that intensified his fan following and established him as a leading man. In 2024, he earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for his critically acclaimed performance in the Showtime limited series Fellow Travelers. He also appeared in the summer blockbuster “Jurassic World Rebirth.”

With “Wicked: For Good” hitting theaters on November 21, Bailey continues his streak of major career milestones now including one of pop culture’s most talked-about titles.

(With Reuters Inputs)

