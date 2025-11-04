LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Sexiest Man Alive 2025 Revealed: People Magazine Crowns 'Wicked' Star Jonathan Bailey

Sexiest Man Alive 2025 Revealed: People Magazine Crowns ‘Wicked’ Star Jonathan Bailey

Sexiest Man Alive 2025: People magazine has crowned ‘Wicked’ star Jonathan Bailey as this year’s Sexiest Man Alive. The Bridgerton and Wicked actor called the honour “absurd but flattering.” Bailey returns to theatres this month in Wicked: For Good.

Sexiest Man Alive and wickedly charming. (Photo: IG/jbayleaf)
Sexiest Man Alive and wickedly charming. (Photo: IG/jbayleaf)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 4, 2025 11:27:14 IST

Sexiest Man Alive 2025 Revealed: People Magazine Crowns ‘Wicked’ Star Jonathan Bailey

Jonathan Bailey, the English actor known for his charismatic performances on screen and stage, has been crowned People magazine’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ for 2025. The announcement was made during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night.

Bailey, 37, is set to return to cinemas later this month in “Wicked: For Good,” the highly anticipated sequel to last year’s blockbuster musical Wicked. The actor reprises his role as Prince Fiyero, a performance that won millions of hearts and helped him cement his place as one of Hollywood’s most versatile and beloved stars.

Calling the honor “a huge compliment” and “completely absurd,” Bailey told People that he first shared the news only with his dog, Benson. The title has previously been held by Hollywood icons including George Clooney, Chris Hemsworth, Channing Tatum, Idris Elba, Adam Levine, and John Krasinski the 2024 recipient.

Bailey rose to global stardom as Lord Anthony Bridgerton in Netflix’s smash-hit period romance Bridgerton, a role that intensified his fan following and established him as a leading man. In 2024, he earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for his critically acclaimed performance in the Showtime limited series Fellow Travelers. He also appeared in the summer blockbuster “Jurassic World Rebirth.”

With “Wicked: For Good” hitting theaters on November 21, Bailey continues his streak of major career milestones now including one of pop culture’s most talked-about titles.

(With Reuters Inputs)

First published on: Nov 4, 2025 11:27 AM IST
QUICK LINKS