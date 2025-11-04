LIVE TV
Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025: Winners List

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025: Winners List

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: November 4, 2025 10:05:09 IST

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025: Winners List

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3: Marking a grand celebration of cinematic brilliance, Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 honoured excellence across Indian cinema, Indian television and the international film fraternity, while paying tribute to the enduring legacy of the Father of Indian Cinema, Shri Dadasaheb Phalke Ji. The event brought together the most distinguished talents from the creative fraternity on one prestigious platform.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025: Winners List

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 celebrated the brilliance of Indian cinema, television and the international film fraternity, paying homage to the legacy of the Father of Indian Cinema, Shri Dadasaheb Phalke Ji. The grand celebration, held at DOME, SVP Stadium, Mumbai, brought together some of the most distinguished names from the creative industry under one glittering roof. The two-day extravaganza witnessed the presence of India’s most celebrated artists, filmmakers and cultural icons, reaffirming DPIFF’s reputation as the nation’s most prestigious film festival and award ceremony.

The evening came alive with enthralling live performances by Kavita Seth, Kanishk Seth, Stebin Ben, Anjana Padmanabhan, Varun Jain and the electrifying Demolition Crew, who captivated the audience with their soulful renditions and high-energy acts. Varun Sharma and Aparshakti Khurana charmed as hosts, keeping the audience entertained with their trademark humour and effortless camaraderie.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025: Winners List

The star-studded night was graced by industry stalwarts including Zeenat Aman, Usha Uthup, Shiamak Davar, Amit Trivedi, Vikrant Massey, Ravie Dubey, Sargun Mehta, Dhanshree Verma, Bosco-Caesar, Marzi Pestonji, Deepika Singh, Arjit Taneja and the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, among others. Adding an international touch, the biggest highlight of the evening was the appearance of an Oscar-nominated actress from Spain, who flew to India to personally receive her Best International Actress Award for her acclaimed film Emilia Perez.

From glittering red-carpet moments to soulful performances, the ceremony was a celebration of artistic excellence and the enduring spirit of cinema. The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 once again stood as a grand testament to the unifying power of films, honouring those who continue to shape India’s cultural and creative legacy. Here’s the complete list of winners:

NO. CATEGORY WINNER
1 Best Film Stree 2
2 Best Actor Kartik Aaryan
3 Best Actress Kriti Sanon
4 Best Director Kabir Khan
5 Producer of the Year Dinesh Vijan
6 Critics Best Film Laapataa Ladies
7 Critics Best Actor Vikrant Massey
8 Critics Best Actress Nitanshi Goel
9 Critics Best Director Kiran Rao
10 Best Cinematographer Kiran Koushik
11 Best Choreographer Bosco-Caesar
12 Best Actor in a Supporting Role Ravi Kishan
13 Best Actress in a Supporting Role Jyotika
14 Best Actor in a Negative Role R. Madhavan
15 Best Actress in a Negative Role Vidya Balan
16 Best Actor in a Comic Role Aparshakti Khurana
17 Most Versatile Actor of the Year Allu Arjun
18 Most Versatile Actress of the Year Sai Pallavi
19 Performer of the Year – Male Lakshya Lalwani
20 Performer of the Year – Female Ananya Panday
21 Film of the Year Kalki 2898 AD
22 Best International Feature Film Emilia Pérez
23 Best International Actor Colman Domingo
24 Best International Actress Karla Sofía Gascón
25 Best Web Series Heeramandi
26 Best Actor in a Web Series Jitendra Kumar
27 Best Actress in a Web Series Huma Qureshi
28 Best Director (Web Series) Sanjay Leela Bhansali
29 Critics Best Web Series Panchayat Season 3
30 Critics Best Actor in a Web Series Varun Dhawan
31 Critics Best Actress in a Web Series Sonakshi Sinha
32 Critics Best Director (Web Series) Nikhil Advani
33 Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Web Series) Vivek Oberoi
34 Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Web Series) Sonali Bendre
35 Best Actor in a Negative Role (Web Series) Jaideep Ahlawat
36 Best Actress in a Negative Role (Web Series) Raveena Tandon
37 Best Short Film Jaswanda
38 Best Music Director Devi Sri Prasad
39 Best Playback Singer – Male Mohit Chauhan
40 Best Playback Singer – Female Shilpa Rao
41 Artist of the Year A. R. Rahman
42 Performer of the Year – Music Stebin Ben
43 Song of the Year Ve Haaniyaan
44 Best Background Score Amit Trivedi
45 Outstanding Contribution in Music Industry Usha Uthup
46 Outstanding Contribution in Film Industry Zeenat Aman
47 Excellence in Indian Cinema – 25 Years & Beyond Shilpa Shetty
48 Television Series of the Year Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
49 Best Actor in a Television Series Arjit Taneja
50 Best Actress in a Television Series Deepika Singh

For more information on Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025, you may visit https://www.instagram.com/dpiff_official/

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025: Winners List

