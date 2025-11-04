Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025: Winners List

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3: Marking a grand celebration of cinematic brilliance, Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 honoured excellence across Indian cinema, Indian television and the international film fraternity, while paying tribute to the enduring legacy of the Father of Indian Cinema, Shri Dadasaheb Phalke Ji. The event brought together the most distinguished talents from the creative fraternity on one prestigious platform.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 celebrated the brilliance of Indian cinema, television and the international film fraternity, paying homage to the legacy of the Father of Indian Cinema, Shri Dadasaheb Phalke Ji. The grand celebration, held at DOME, SVP Stadium, Mumbai, brought together some of the most distinguished names from the creative industry under one glittering roof. The two-day extravaganza witnessed the presence of India’s most celebrated artists, filmmakers and cultural icons, reaffirming DPIFF’s reputation as the nation’s most prestigious film festival and award ceremony.

The evening came alive with enthralling live performances by Kavita Seth, Kanishk Seth, Stebin Ben, Anjana Padmanabhan, Varun Jain and the electrifying Demolition Crew, who captivated the audience with their soulful renditions and high-energy acts. Varun Sharma and Aparshakti Khurana charmed as hosts, keeping the audience entertained with their trademark humour and effortless camaraderie.

The star-studded night was graced by industry stalwarts including Zeenat Aman, Usha Uthup, Shiamak Davar, Amit Trivedi, Vikrant Massey, Ravie Dubey, Sargun Mehta, Dhanshree Verma, Bosco-Caesar, Marzi Pestonji, Deepika Singh, Arjit Taneja and the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, among others. Adding an international touch, the biggest highlight of the evening was the appearance of an Oscar-nominated actress from Spain, who flew to India to personally receive her Best International Actress Award for her acclaimed film Emilia Perez.

From glittering red-carpet moments to soulful performances, the ceremony was a celebration of artistic excellence and the enduring spirit of cinema. The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 once again stood as a grand testament to the unifying power of films, honouring those who continue to shape India’s cultural and creative legacy. Here’s the complete list of winners:

NO. CATEGORY WINNER 1 Best Film Stree 2 2 Best Actor Kartik Aaryan 3 Best Actress Kriti Sanon 4 Best Director Kabir Khan 5 Producer of the Year Dinesh Vijan 6 Critics Best Film Laapataa Ladies 7 Critics Best Actor Vikrant Massey 8 Critics Best Actress Nitanshi Goel 9 Critics Best Director Kiran Rao 10 Best Cinematographer Kiran Koushik 11 Best Choreographer Bosco-Caesar 12 Best Actor in a Supporting Role Ravi Kishan 13 Best Actress in a Supporting Role Jyotika 14 Best Actor in a Negative Role R. Madhavan 15 Best Actress in a Negative Role Vidya Balan 16 Best Actor in a Comic Role Aparshakti Khurana 17 Most Versatile Actor of the Year Allu Arjun 18 Most Versatile Actress of the Year Sai Pallavi 19 Performer of the Year – Male Lakshya Lalwani 20 Performer of the Year – Female Ananya Panday 21 Film of the Year Kalki 2898 AD 22 Best International Feature Film Emilia Pérez 23 Best International Actor Colman Domingo 24 Best International Actress Karla Sofía Gascón 25 Best Web Series Heeramandi 26 Best Actor in a Web Series Jitendra Kumar 27 Best Actress in a Web Series Huma Qureshi 28 Best Director (Web Series) Sanjay Leela Bhansali 29 Critics Best Web Series Panchayat Season 3 30 Critics Best Actor in a Web Series Varun Dhawan 31 Critics Best Actress in a Web Series Sonakshi Sinha 32 Critics Best Director (Web Series) Nikhil Advani 33 Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Web Series) Vivek Oberoi 34 Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Web Series) Sonali Bendre 35 Best Actor in a Negative Role (Web Series) Jaideep Ahlawat 36 Best Actress in a Negative Role (Web Series) Raveena Tandon 37 Best Short Film Jaswanda 38 Best Music Director Devi Sri Prasad 39 Best Playback Singer – Male Mohit Chauhan 40 Best Playback Singer – Female Shilpa Rao 41 Artist of the Year A. R. Rahman 42 Performer of the Year – Music Stebin Ben 43 Song of the Year Ve Haaniyaan 44 Best Background Score Amit Trivedi 45 Outstanding Contribution in Music Industry Usha Uthup 46 Outstanding Contribution in Film Industry Zeenat Aman 47 Excellence in Indian Cinema – 25 Years & Beyond Shilpa Shetty 48 Television Series of the Year Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 49 Best Actor in a Television Series Arjit Taneja 50 Best Actress in a Television Series Deepika Singh

