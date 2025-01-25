Home
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Shahid Kapoor Agrees With Imtiaz Ali, Says Geet And Aditya from Jab We Met Would Likely Get Divorced 18 Years Later

Shahid made it clear that he isn't here to let Jab We Met fans down, even though it was amusing to consider how Geet and Aditya would split up. Instead, he was only doing what filmmaker Imtiaz Ali had assumed the two characters would do.

Shahid Kapoor Agrees With Imtiaz Ali, Says Geet And Aditya from Jab We Met Would Likely Get Divorced 18 Years Later


Jab We Me, the 2007 romantic comedy directed by Imtiaz Ali, remains a timeless favorite in the world of romantic films. The movie, with Shahid Kapoor as Aditya Kashyap and Kareena Kapoor Khan as Geet, has become a cult classic over the years because of its endearing love story, charming characters, and picturesque settings. Fans of the film continue to celebrate its magic, often reminiscing about the characters’ journey and wondering where they would be today.

In a recent interview, Shahid Kapoor, who is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Deva, scheduled for release on January 31, 2025, was asked about director Imtiaz Ali’s take on the future of Geet and Aditya. Imtiaz, known for his unique and introspective approach to filmmaking, recently shared his view that, 18 years later, the characters of Geet and Aditya would likely find themselves “at a divorce lawyer’s office.”

Shahid Kapoor, while laughing off the idea, agreed with Imtiaz wholeheartedly. “That’s actually a fun idea that Geet and Aditya are now breaking up because they are frustrated with each other. Aditya is like, ‘She is her own favorite; who can ever put up with her?'” Shahid said during his conversation with The Indian Express.

Shahid made it clear that he isn’t here to let Jab We Met fans down, even though it was amusing to consider how Geet and Aditya would split up. Instead, he was only doing what filmmaker Imtiaz Ali had assumed the two characters would do.”If our filmmaker feels these two will divorce each other, then who am I to get between them? I am just an actor,” Shahid said humorously.

Jab We Met

Originally released in 2007, the movie Jab We Met was quite a commercial success by garnering about Rs 50 crore at the box office. Basically, the movie deals with the story of Geet, a vivacious and free-spirited woman and Aditya, a brooding businessman who undergoes a transformation after meeting Geet. Their relationships remain as they grow from a mere chance encounter into a deep emotional bond. Simplicity and charm have ensured that the film stays as prominent.

The magic was renewed with its release in theatres recently on 14th February 2024, as it still proved its popularity among audiences, who were waiting for its revival to once again see the romance between Geet and Aditya on the big screen, for which several audience members praised the characters and their story.

Although Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor haven’t shared the screen since Jab We Met, they once again came together in 2016 for Abhishek Chaubey’s *Udta Punjab. Still, in Udta Punjab too, the former couple didn’t have a single scene together, even further distancing their on-screen partnership. Despite this, the question of a Jab We Met sequel still lingers in fans’ minds.

When asked if a sequel to Jab We Met was ever in the works, Shahid quipped that Imtiaz Ali has “moved on,” while Kareena joked that if people miss Jab We Met, a DVD is always there.

On the work front, Shahid is gearing up for his new release, Deva, on January 31, 2025. He also has some future work lined up with Vishal Bhardwaj. Kareena Kapoor Khan has been busy with several projects. In 2024, she was seen in The Buckingham Murders and Singham Again.

ALSO READ: IIFA Marks 25 Years Of Cinema Magic With Star-Studded Silver Jubilee Celebration

 

Filed under

jab we met Kareena Kapoor Shahid Kapoor

