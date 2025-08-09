Shanoo Sharma’s Shocking Auditions! Bijou Thaangjam And Isha Talwar Spill Bollywood’s Casting Culture

Bijou Thaangjam, an actor co-starring with Priyanka Chopra in Mary Kom, and Isha Talwar have been talking about the strange sort of auditions in Bollywood with casting director Shanoo Sharma has fans buzzed. Their blunt testimonies tell half the tale about an actor’s strife in the industry. What it could be, dive into the story!

Cafe Auditioning Horror Of Bijou Thaangjam

Manipuri actor Bhijou Thaangjam, who played Naobi in Mary Kom(2014), narrated a rather shocking audition saga with Yash Raj’s casting director Shanoo Sharma. During the audition for Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, he was asked to do a scene from outside Bru World Café, Yari Road, Mumbai.

He was not fluent in Hindi and so lacked the confidence. He found the request utterly absurd and refused to. He stood his ground, and just when it seemed that he had lost that opportunity, his audition for a studio call came through days later from Sharma’s assistant. By then, his role was already sealed for Mary Kom, one of the most cherished moments in his career. His resistance goes to show that actors are often placed under grueling pressures.

Isha Talwar’s Confidence-Shattering Ordeal

Isha Talwar, known for Mirzapur and Article 15, avowed a rather “weird” audition with Shanoo Sharma, which left her shaken. Sharma asked her to perform a scene in which she was crying at Mia Cucina, a packed restaurant in Versova, Mumbai, with customers around her.

Isha felt completely humiliated about her unusual request, meant to test an actor’s inhibition, and it shattered the confidence she had, not as much of a great actress. She said no to it, gave up the role, but kept her dignity. Isha aired her story to Instagram and received a massive echo, shining a light on these auditions and the emotional damage caused.

The Legacy Of Shanoo Sharma’s Casting Controversy

Shanoo Sharma, credited with bringing forth stars like Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma, has faced condemnation for the unconventional audition procedures she applies. The goal of these procedures is to test versatility; however, these experiences, as described by Bijou and Isha, have the potential to exert a demoralizing influence upon novice actors.

The resulting revelations have spurred interest across social media platforms about the need for an audition environment grounded in respect, professionalism, and the prioritization of an actor’s mental well-being and dignity. The stories shared by Bijou and Isha indicate how casting culture in Bollywood must change to ensure fair and friendly audition practices.

