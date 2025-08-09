LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Shanoo Sharma’s Shocking Auditions! Bijou Thaangjam And Isha Talwar Spill Bollywood’s Casting Culture

Shanoo Sharma’s Shocking Auditions! Bijou Thaangjam And Isha Talwar Spill Bollywood’s Casting Culture

Bijou Thaangjam and Isha Talwar have unmasked Shanoo Sharma's weird audition tactics! From a performance in a cafe to public crying scenes, weird casting audition got revealed. Buzzing fans, is this the audition culture of Bollywood? Here's the tea!

Shanoo Sharma’s Shocking Auditions: Bijou Thaangjam Spills Bollywood Secrets
Shanoo Sharma’s Shocking Auditions: Bijou Thaangjam Spills Bollywood Secrets

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 9, 2025 12:26:11 IST

Bijou Thaangjam, an actor co-starring with Priyanka Chopra in Mary Kom, and Isha Talwar have been talking about the strange sort of auditions in Bollywood with casting director Shanoo Sharma has fans buzzed. Their blunt testimonies tell half the tale about an actor’s strife in the industry. What it could be, dive into the story!

Cafe Auditioning Horror Of Bijou Thaangjam

Manipuri actor Bhijou Thaangjam, who played Naobi in Mary Kom(2014), narrated a rather shocking audition saga with Yash Raj’s casting director Shanoo Sharma. During the audition for Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, he was asked to do a scene from outside Bru World Café, Yari Road, Mumbai. 

He was not fluent in Hindi and so lacked the confidence. He found the request utterly absurd and refused to. He stood his ground, and just when it seemed that he had lost that opportunity, his audition for a studio call came through days later from Sharma’s assistant. By then, his role was already sealed for Mary Kom, one of the most cherished moments in his career. His resistance goes to show that actors are often placed under grueling pressures. 

Isha Talwar’s Confidence-Shattering Ordeal

Isha Talwar, known for Mirzapur and Article 15, avowed a rather “weird” audition with Shanoo Sharma, which left her shaken. Sharma asked her to perform a scene in which she was crying at Mia Cucina, a packed restaurant in Versova, Mumbai, with customers around her.

Isha felt completely humiliated about her unusual request, meant to test an actor’s inhibition, and it shattered the confidence she had, not as much of a great actress. She said no to it, gave up the role, but kept her dignity. Isha aired her story to Instagram and received a massive echo, shining a light on these auditions and the emotional damage caused.

The Legacy Of Shanoo Sharma’s Casting Controversy

Shanoo Sharma, credited with bringing forth stars like Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma, has faced condemnation for the unconventional audition procedures she applies. The goal of these procedures is to test versatility; however, these experiences, as described by Bijou and Isha, have the potential to exert a demoralizing influence upon novice actors.

The resulting revelations have spurred interest across social media platforms about the need for an audition environment grounded in respect, professionalism, and the prioritization of an actor’s mental well-being and dignity. The stories shared by Bijou and Isha indicate how casting culture in Bollywood must change to ensure fair and friendly audition practices.

Also Read: Boney Kapoor’s St Tropez Throwback Post With Sridevi, Fans Got Emotional, ‘Two Ice Creams, Shared Smiles’ 

Tags: BollywoodBollywood castingcasting shocksshanoo sharma

RELATED News

Emilie Kiser’s Son Tripped And Fell In Pool, Reveals New Report: Unsupervised For More Than Nine Minutes
Is Timothee Chalamet Out Of Kylie Jenner’s Life After Two Years? Breakup Hints Gone Viral!
Chanel Store That Denied Jennifer Lopez Has A History Of Rude Service Sparking Outrage
Salman Khan And Sooraj Barjatya Reunite: Is Bollywood About To Witness Their Biggest Comeback Yet?
Kannada Star Dhruva Sarja Accused Of Rs 9.58 Crore Fraud, Legal Battle With Director Raghvendra Hegde

LATEST NEWS

Project Mann: Mental Health Support Provided To Over 75,000 Personnel By CISF’s Project
‘We Were Lucky..’: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Describes How They Took Care Of The ‘Ghost of Balakot’
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
This European Nation Sees Sharp Rise In Afghan Women Asylum Seekers Amid Taliban Repression
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
EC Delists 334 Unrecognised Political Parties
US Military Planning To Fire Missiles At Elon Musk’s Cybertrucks? Know Why
Delhi Rain: Seven Killed In Wall Collapse Including Two Children
Kannada Star Dhruva Sarja Accused Of Rs 9.58 Crore Fraud, Legal Battle With Director Raghvendra Hegde
What Happens When You Drink Beetroot Juice Every Morning for a Month?
Shanoo Sharma’s Shocking Auditions! Bijou Thaangjam And Isha Talwar Spill Bollywood’s Casting Culture

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shanoo Sharma’s Shocking Auditions! Bijou Thaangjam And Isha Talwar Spill Bollywood’s Casting Culture

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shanoo Sharma’s Shocking Auditions! Bijou Thaangjam And Isha Talwar Spill Bollywood’s Casting Culture
Shanoo Sharma’s Shocking Auditions! Bijou Thaangjam And Isha Talwar Spill Bollywood’s Casting Culture
Shanoo Sharma’s Shocking Auditions! Bijou Thaangjam And Isha Talwar Spill Bollywood’s Casting Culture
Shanoo Sharma’s Shocking Auditions! Bijou Thaangjam And Isha Talwar Spill Bollywood’s Casting Culture

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?