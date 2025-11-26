LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump Dr Dave Brat 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news Arunachal woman harrassed in china Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump Dr Dave Brat 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news Arunachal woman harrassed in china Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump Dr Dave Brat 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news Arunachal woman harrassed in china Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump Dr Dave Brat 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news Arunachal woman harrassed in china
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump Dr Dave Brat 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news Arunachal woman harrassed in china Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump Dr Dave Brat 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news Arunachal woman harrassed in china Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump Dr Dave Brat 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news Arunachal woman harrassed in china Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump Dr Dave Brat 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news Arunachal woman harrassed in china
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘She Was My World’: Richard Branson’s Heartfelt Tribute as Wife Joan Templeman Passes; JLo, Ian Somerhalder Offer Condolences

‘She Was My World’: Richard Branson’s Heartfelt Tribute as Wife Joan Templeman Passes; JLo, Ian Somerhalder Offer Condolences

Sir Richard Branson mourns the passing of his wife Joan Templeman. Celebrities including JLo and Ian Somerhalder offer condolences on his emotional tribute.

‘She Was My World’: Richard Branson’s Heartfelt Tribute as Wife Joan Templeman Passes; JLo, Ian Somerhalder Offer Condolences

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 26, 2025 10:31:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘She Was My World’: Richard Branson’s Heartfelt Tribute as Wife Joan Templeman Passes; JLo, Ian Somerhalder Offer Condolences

Sir Richard Branson, who is the founder of Virgin Group, is devastated over the death of his wife Joan Templeman. On his Instagram account, he wrote: “It is with great sorrow that I inform everyone of Joan’s passing after having been married for 50 years. She has been my best friend, my rock, my guiding light and my everything. Forever love you, Joan.”



Celebrities React To Richard Branson’s Loss

Many other celebrities have expressed their condolences to Richard and his family; several of them have said they were saddened by this news. Paris Hilton stated: “I am so sorry for your loss! Sending love and support to you and your whole family!” Jennifer Lopez also offered condolences and expressed how deeply sorry she was to hear of Joan’s death. Ian Somerhalder also sent a message to Richard Branson, stating: “Thinking of you Sir Richard, Joan was very kind and thoughtful when I had the pleasure of being with her on Necker Island, love and good vibes to you and all your family!”

A Life Together: Family and Memories

Richard Branson married in 1989 to Joan Templeman. They have 4 grandchildren (Etta-Belle, Artie, Eva-Deia, and Bluey Rafe Richard Branson) and 2 children (Holly and Sam),. Richard regularly posts on social media about his love for his wife the “down-to-earth kind of woman” that stands behind him every day.

Joan’s Private Life

Joan Templeman lived a quiet life out of the public eye despite being married to one of the most successful entrepreneurs on the planet. Richard often described her as kind and caring and a “guiding light” throughout his life. Just a few days before he learned of Joan’s death, he posted a photo of the two celebrating their everlasting love. For Sir Richard Branson and his family, the death of Joan Templeman will be remembered as both a personal loss and a time of mourning for people around the world that supported their love story.

This article is based on publicly available information and social media posts. It is intended for informational purposes only and does not seek to intrude on the privacy of the individuals mentioned.

ALSO READ: Karan Deol Performs Last Rites, Carries Dharmendra’s Ashes From Crematorium

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 10:31 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: celebrity condolencescelebrity loss newsfamous couples tributesIan Somerhalder tributeJLo condolence Richard BransonJoan Templeman passingRichard Branson emotional postRichard Branson mourningRichard Branson wife deathVirgin Group founder news

RELATED News

Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Wedding: Major Update As Cricketer’s Father Discharged, Ceremony Still…

What Is Autophagy And Why Sonali Bendre Credits It In Her Cancer-Healing Journey?

‘I’ll Disfigure Your Face,’ Lawyer Reveals Crucial Details About How Celina Jaitly Was Abused In Her Marriage, Was Told She Looks Like A Maid

Was It Palash Muchhal Who Postponed The Wedding First With Smriti Mandhana? Here Is What His Mother Said Amid Cheating Allegations

Udaipur Billionaire Wedding: From Jennifer Lopez’s Performance To VVIP Guests Staying In Rs 10 lakh Per Night Suite, How Much Did Netra Mantena–Vamsi Gadiraju Wedding Cost? Here’s The Breakdown

LATEST NEWS

Meet Tukaram Omble: Unarmed ASI Who Faced Gunshots To Capture Kasab Alive In The 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack

“The Deep Depression Over…”: ‘Cyclone Senyar’ Intensifies; Landfall Likely This Afternoon

Concept Medical Group Earns Great Place To Work® Certification for the Second Consecutive Year

You Won’t Believe How Powerful The New Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Is- Retro Looks, Engine, Estimated Price! Check It Out NOW

Kunal Kamra Stirs Fresh Row With T-Shirt Mocking RSS And BJP, Responds Saying ‘Not Clicked In Comedy Club’

PM Modi’s Big Constitution Day Message To Citizens, Calls Constitution Nation’s Guiding Force

‘BCCI Sidelined Virat And Rohit From Test Squad’ Virat Kohli’s Brother Drops Bombshell Ahead Of India vs South Africa ODIs

‘She Was My World’: Richard Branson’s Heartfelt Tribute as Wife Joan Templeman Passes; JLo, Ian Somerhalder Offer Condolences

How Mercury Caused Death Of Bengaluru Woman Who Was Given Fatal Injection By Husband

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (26.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

‘She Was My World’: Richard Branson’s Heartfelt Tribute as Wife Joan Templeman Passes; JLo, Ian Somerhalder Offer Condolences

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘She Was My World’: Richard Branson’s Heartfelt Tribute as Wife Joan Templeman Passes; JLo, Ian Somerhalder Offer Condolences

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘She Was My World’: Richard Branson’s Heartfelt Tribute as Wife Joan Templeman Passes; JLo, Ian Somerhalder Offer Condolences
‘She Was My World’: Richard Branson’s Heartfelt Tribute as Wife Joan Templeman Passes; JLo, Ian Somerhalder Offer Condolences
‘She Was My World’: Richard Branson’s Heartfelt Tribute as Wife Joan Templeman Passes; JLo, Ian Somerhalder Offer Condolences
‘She Was My World’: Richard Branson’s Heartfelt Tribute as Wife Joan Templeman Passes; JLo, Ian Somerhalder Offer Condolences

QUICK LINKS