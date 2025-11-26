‘She Was My World’: Richard Branson’s Heartfelt Tribute as Wife Joan Templeman Passes; JLo, Ian Somerhalder Offer Condolences

Sir Richard Branson, who is the founder of Virgin Group, is devastated over the death of his wife Joan Templeman. On his Instagram account, he wrote: “It is with great sorrow that I inform everyone of Joan’s passing after having been married for 50 years. She has been my best friend, my rock, my guiding light and my everything. Forever love you, Joan.”







Celebrities React To Richard Branson’s Loss

Many other celebrities have expressed their condolences to Richard and his family; several of them have said they were saddened by this news. Paris Hilton stated: “I am so sorry for your loss! Sending love and support to you and your whole family!” Jennifer Lopez also offered condolences and expressed how deeply sorry she was to hear of Joan’s death. Ian Somerhalder also sent a message to Richard Branson, stating: “Thinking of you Sir Richard, Joan was very kind and thoughtful when I had the pleasure of being with her on Necker Island, love and good vibes to you and all your family!”

A Life Together: Family and Memories

Richard Branson married in 1989 to Joan Templeman. They have 4 grandchildren (Etta-Belle, Artie, Eva-Deia, and Bluey Rafe Richard Branson) and 2 children (Holly and Sam),. Richard regularly posts on social media about his love for his wife the “down-to-earth kind of woman” that stands behind him every day.

Joan’s Private Life

Joan Templeman lived a quiet life out of the public eye despite being married to one of the most successful entrepreneurs on the planet. Richard often described her as kind and caring and a “guiding light” throughout his life. Just a few days before he learned of Joan’s death, he posted a photo of the two celebrating their everlasting love. For Sir Richard Branson and his family, the death of Joan Templeman will be remembered as both a personal loss and a time of mourning for people around the world that supported their love story.

This article is based on publicly available information and social media posts. It is intended for informational purposes only and does not seek to intrude on the privacy of the individuals mentioned.

ALSO READ: Karan Deol Performs Last Rites, Carries Dharmendra’s Ashes From Crematorium