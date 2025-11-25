LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Karan Deol Performs Last Rites, Carries Grandfather Dharmendra's Ashes From Crematorium

Karan Deol performs the last rites of his grandfather Dharmendra, carrying his ashes from the crematorium in an emotional farewell ceremony with family.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 25, 2025 15:56:06 IST

Karan Deol performed the last rites for Dharmendra today at Pawan Hans cremation. Early today, Karan arrived with a priest to honor his grandpa by wrapping the body in cloth. This demonstrated Karan’s love and respect for Dharmendra, and the entire experience was a very emotional moment for him.

Helping Family and Supporters Appreciate and Honour Dharmendra through Prayer

Karan was joined by some of the family members of Dharmendra, including his son Sunny Deol and various other close relatives. The actual ceremony to honour Dharmendra was very simple, dignified, and focused on prayer. Karan’s family wanted the spirit of the ceremony to be to pray to honour Dharmendra’s legacy.

Respectful & Simple Ceremony 

Karan carefully prepared the ash before completing the rituals and bringing the urn back to the family in Juhu. The family’s choice to have a private memorial service represents their wish for both their own grief as well as that of the public to be respected and kept private.

Bollywood Icon 

The goodbye from Dharmendra represented a major loss to the film industry and especially for Bollywood because of his immense impact on the history of Indian cinema. He has acted in hundreds of films as the he-man of the Indian film industry. He was involved with Karan Deol, who will continue to impact future generations through Karan Deol. Thousands of fans are mourning his death.

This article is based on publicly available information. It is intended for news reporting purposes only and does not reflect any personal opinions or endorsements regarding the events or individuals mentioned.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan’s Heartbreaking Tribute After Sholay Co-Star Dharmendra Passes Away

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 3:56 PM IST
Tags: Bollywood mourningcelebrity funeralcrematoriumdharmendraDharmendra ashesDharmendra final journeyJuhu crematoriumKaran Deollast-ritessunny deol

