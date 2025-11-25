Karan Deol performed the last rites for Dharmendra today at Pawan Hans cremation. Early today, Karan arrived with a priest to honor his grandpa by wrapping the body in cloth. This demonstrated Karan’s love and respect for Dharmendra, and the entire experience was a very emotional moment for him.

VIDEO | Actor Karan Deol, son of Sunny Deol, was seen carrying the ashes of his grandfather, veteran actor Dharmendra, from Mumbai’s Pawan Hans crematorium.#Dharmendra (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/BZgXdHdj25 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 25, 2025

Helping Family and Supporters Appreciate and Honour Dharmendra through Prayer

Karan was joined by some of the family members of Dharmendra, including his son Sunny Deol and various other close relatives. The actual ceremony to honour Dharmendra was very simple, dignified, and focused on prayer. Karan’s family wanted the spirit of the ceremony to be to pray to honour Dharmendra’s legacy.

Respectful & Simple Ceremony

Karan carefully prepared the ash before completing the rituals and bringing the urn back to the family in Juhu. The family’s choice to have a private memorial service represents their wish for both their own grief as well as that of the public to be respected and kept private.

Bollywood Icon

The goodbye from Dharmendra represented a major loss to the film industry and especially for Bollywood because of his immense impact on the history of Indian cinema. He has acted in hundreds of films as the he-man of the Indian film industry. He was involved with Karan Deol, who will continue to impact future generations through Karan Deol. Thousands of fans are mourning his death.

