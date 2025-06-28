Live Tv
Shefali Jariwala Dies At 42: Actor Made Her Kannada Debut With This Late Superstar

Shefali Jariwala, famous for Kaanta Laga, died at her Andheri home at 42. She was rushed to hospital but declared dead. Her body is at Cooper Hospital for postmortem. Fans remember her dance in Puneeth Rajkumar’s Kannada film Hudugaru.

Published By: Srishti Mukherjee
Last Updated: June 28, 2025 12:41:21 IST

The television actress Shefali Jariwala died late Friday at her residence in Andheri, Mumbai. The sudden demise of the 42-year-old has put her family, friends, and fans in utter shock and heartbreak.

What Happened on Friday Night

Shefali was found unresponsive at her residence. Her family rushed her to the hospital, but doctors declared her dead on arrival. Later, her body was taken to Cooper Hospital for postmortem.

A Mumbai police official told ANI, “Her body was found at her residence in the Andheri area. Mumbai Police received information about this at 1 am. Her body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for postmortem. The cause of death is not yet clear.”

Her Rise to Fame with Kaanta Laga

Shefali became an overnight star in the early 2000s with her dance in the music video Kaanta Laga. The song became a pop sensation and Jariwala became a household name.

She Also Shined in South Indian Cinema

Apart from television shows and Hindi music videos, Shefali also left her mark in the South Indian film industry. She appeared in the Kannada film Hudugaru starring the late superstar Puneeth Rajkumar.

In the film, she performed in the energetic dance number ‘Pankaja’, which became quite popular. The song was sung by music director V Harikrishna, Mamta Sharma, and Naveen Madhav.

More About Hudugaru

Hudugaru was the Kannada remake of the Tamil hit film Naadodigal. The Tamil version starred Sasikumar, Vijay Vasanth, and Bharani, while the Kannada version featured Puneeth Rajkumar along with Srinagar Kitty, Yogesh, and Radhika Pandit.

Shefali was not only a music video icon but also appeared in television shows and reality series, which made her popular among a younger generation who didn’t grow up watching Kaanta Laga.

Tags: kaanta lagakannada debutshefali jariwala
