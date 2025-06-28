Live Tv
Shefali Jariwala Dies at 42: Did You Know Actor’s Real Age In ‘Kaanta Laga’?

Shefali Jariwala, who became an overnight star with ‘Kaanta Laga’ at 19, died at 42 after a sudden cardiac arrest. Fans are revisiting her journey from bold music videos to Bigg Boss fame as they mourn the loss of this pop culture icon.

Published By: Srishti Mukherjee
Last Updated: June 28, 2025 15:32:45 IST

Shefali Jariwala, who everyone still remembers as the bold girl from ‘Kaanta Laga’, passed away suddenly on June 27. She suffered a cardiac arrest and was rushed to a hospital in Andheri, Mumbai, but doctors said she was brought dead. She was only 42 years old.

How Old Was She in ‘Kaanta Laga’?

Since her sudden demise, everybody has been reminiscing about the song that was the cause for her fame. Shockingly, many realise now that Shefali was aged only 19 when she shot ‘Kaanta Laga’ in the year 2002. 

This was not just the usual remix. It was a trailblazer and an overnight hit. She altered the paradigm of music videos in India with her unparalleled dance strides, aura, hairstyle, and unorthodox style.

Bollywood and TV Career

Having garnered great success with the ‘Kaanta Laga’, the doors for Anjala were opened into Bollywood. She got the break in 2004 in the movie ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’ with Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

She became a well-known figure on television. Shefali and her husband, Parag Tyagi, participated in dance reality shows Nach Baliye 5 and Nach Baliye 7; and their sweet chemistry won over the hearts of the viewers.

Winning Hearts Again in Bigg Boss

The show was going to Bigg Boss 13, whereupon she won great support for her unpretending and catholic personality, and she again became a household name. In 2018, she was in a web series called ‘Baby Come Naa,’ playing the main role alongside Shreyas Talpade.

Tributes are pouring in across social media, remembering her strong attitude and bold dance moves that inspired so many girls back then. Shefali will forever be remembered as the girl who made denim skirts and silvery tops terribly fashionable overnight.

