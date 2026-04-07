Who Is Shilpi Raj? Bhojpuri Singer Behind Viral ‘Private Balamua’ Song Taking The Internet By Storm With Lakhs Of Views In Just 5 Days

The Bhojpuri singer, Shilpi Raj, is again in the limelight following her recent song, ‘Private Balamua’, which generated a huge hype on YouTube and social media. Shilpi Raj is a famous bhojpuri music singer and has achieved a fan base of a great number because of her energetic voice and one hit after another. Through this new release, she has consolidated her place as one of the most popular contemporary singers in the genre even more. The song has gone viral in a very short time, within days the song has gathered lakhs of views and on the other hand, reels and short videos on the foundation of the song are becoming viral on most platforms.

Who Is Shilpi Raj?

The song is popular because it does not only have the vocals of Shilpi Raj, but also because of the catchiness of the music, the lyrics which every person can identify with, and the overall presentation. The catchy sound and the feeling of youthfulness in the song have been subject to glorifying reviews and this has made it very appealing to most listeners in the younger generation. The listeners can relate the lyrics and the composition, which reports indicate, and that is why the song is going viral and is utilized in user created content. It is viral because it is an ideal dance song due to its rhythm and catchy melody.

Why Is Shilpi Raj In Limelight Again?

The other major prerequisite highlight of the film, Private Balamua, is the screen chemistry between Vijay Chauhan and Shweta Sen. Their love words and energetic dancing step has provided a visual value to the song making it even more entertaining to the audience. The video has a modern and trendy feel due to the dance, the filming, and the directing and this attracts the modern audience. They have taken part in ensuring that the video is more entertaining through their acting, which has been praised by their fans in terms of their chemistry and screen presence.

What Is Shilpi Raj’s New Song?

Comprehensively, Private Balamua has gone viral within a very limited duration of time, and it is popular among the Bhojpuri music fans. The increased popularity of the song is a measure of the taste of the audience which is becoming more attracted to high energy and appealing music videos. With such a powerful voice and an excellent image and performance, the song will continue to trend and within the nearest future, the song can even reach even higher achievements in terms of views and popularity.

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