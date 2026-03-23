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Home > Entertainment News > Shiv Thakare Wins The 50: Beats Mr Faisu, Krishna Shroff And Immortal Kaka; Check Prize Money And Final Drama

Shiv Thakare Wins The 50: Beats Mr Faisu, Krishna Shroff And Immortal Kaka; Check Prize Money And Final Drama

Shiv Thakare emerged as the winner of The 50 after weeks of intense gameplay, strategy, and shifting alliances.

Shiv Thakare wins the first edition of The 50 (Image: X)
Shiv Thakare wins the first edition of The 50 (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 23, 2026 00:17:40 IST

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Shiv Thakare Wins The 50: Beats Mr Faisu, Krishna Shroff And Immortal Kaka; Check Prize Money And Final Drama

The thrilling conclusion to the first season of The 50 saw Shiv Thakare as the season champion following weeks of intense gameplay, strategies and changing courtesies among allies.

This reality television competition began with 50 contestants from the television, social media and entertainment industries and concluded with a high-energy finale filled with demanding tasks and performances.

Shiv Thakare Beats Strong Finalists

Reports say that Shiv beat three strong opponents, Faisal Shaikh (also known as Mr. Faisu), Krishna Shroff, and Immortal Kaka, who had impressive gameplay but were ultimately unable to match Shiv’s impressive performance as an alliance builder and as someone who performed well under pressure. Shiv received an overwhelming amount of support from his fans during the final events in this series of competitions.

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A very interesting feature of the show’s format is the manner in which the prize would be awarded; rather than giving the cast member with the most votes straight up as it would normally happen at a reality TV show, by winning the season, Shiv would allow a lucky fan of his to receive a cash payment of 50 lakh rupees. By doing this, Shiv created a chance for fans to be engaged with the voting process and increase the engagement of viewers watching the show.

Shiv Thakare’s Journey in The 50

It wasn’t easy to get to the finale. For 50 days, the contestants lived together and tackled challenges that tested their strengths physically, mentally, and strategically. As challenges were completed, alliances were created and destroyed, providing moments of drama and uncertainty that kept all audiences captivated. The last week had a surprise twist for the contestants in the form of a “dare/not dare” challenge where they had to sacrifice fellow contestants to increase the overall pool of prize money. This illustrates how intense the competition was.

As the season progressed, few players were still entered into the game when there were just a number of participants remaining. Among these last few competitors was Shiv, a strong performer both physically through various challenge formats and through his strategic decisions within the game. Throughout his entire experience he showed great determination and flexibility to continue his successful way of life, thus earning him the trophy after winning.

Although the show faced some initial detractors for being too dramatic, it gained an ever-growing popularity due to the combination of high-stakes challenges and the diverse group of contestants including influencers, celebrities from television, etc., who made up the cast.

Also Read: Who Is Nabil Gabol? The Lyari Politician Behind Dhurandar 2 Buzz, Claims Character Jameel Jamali Is Based On Him; Actor Rakesh Bedi Disagrees   

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Shiv Thakare Wins The 50: Beats Mr Faisu, Krishna Shroff And Immortal Kaka; Check Prize Money And Final Drama

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Shiv Thakare Wins The 50: Beats Mr Faisu, Krishna Shroff And Immortal Kaka; Check Prize Money And Final Drama

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Shiv Thakare Wins The 50: Beats Mr Faisu, Krishna Shroff And Immortal Kaka; Check Prize Money And Final Drama
Shiv Thakare Wins The 50: Beats Mr Faisu, Krishna Shroff And Immortal Kaka; Check Prize Money And Final Drama
Shiv Thakare Wins The 50: Beats Mr Faisu, Krishna Shroff And Immortal Kaka; Check Prize Money And Final Drama
Shiv Thakare Wins The 50: Beats Mr Faisu, Krishna Shroff And Immortal Kaka; Check Prize Money And Final Drama

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