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Home > Entertainment > Who Is Shweta Pundir? Content Creator And Social Media Influencer’s Viral Vulgar Reels Resurface Online After Wedding, Sparking Fresh Debate

Who Is Shweta Pundir? Content Creator And Social Media Influencer’s Viral Vulgar Reels Resurface Online After Wedding, Sparking Fresh Debate

Shweta Pundir is a Delhi based content creator and digital influencer known for her lifestyle posts and large Instagram following. She recently trended online after some of her old viral reels resurfaced on social media, sparking fresh debate and discussions among internet users.

(Photo: Shweta Pundir via Instagram)
(Photo: Shweta Pundir via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 16, 2026 11:59:36 IST

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Who Is Shweta Pundir? Content Creator And Social Media Influencer’s Viral Vulgar Reels Resurface Online After Wedding, Sparking Fresh Debate

Shweta Pundir, Delhi is a social media influencer, vlogger and digital content creator with a high number of followers online. With over 587,000 followers on Instagram, she has seemingly created her brand with lifestyle content, reels, and online collaborations. Other than the work she has done on social media, Pundir has been a broadcaster in the Intercontinental Legends League. Recently, her name became the trend following the news that she was getting married to Dayal, and most of the users of the social media network were seeking information about her background, working experience, and internet presence.

Shweta Pundir’s Viral Vulgar Reels Resurface Online After Wedding, Sparking Fresh Debate

Yash Dayal has recently got married to social media influencer Shweta Pundir in a Hindu wedding that was held privately on February 4 in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Close friends and family were primarily present at the wedding which allegedly did not have very many cricketing celebrities there. The marriage has gained a lot of online publicity considering the fact that it comes at a time when the cricketer is being accused of major legal issues.



Another attention that the marriage has got is the fact that it has come amidst sexual assault allegations on Dayal. He is accused in two different cases according to the reports. In one instance, a Ghaziabad woman accused the cricketer of emotionally and physically exploiting her and then robbing her of almost five years of her life on a marriage promise. Another case of sexual assault against him was filed in Jaipur where he was accused by an aspiring cricketer when she was a minor. Dayal has gone to court seeking legal redress in both cases as the court proceedings are ongoing. The cricketer still is on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team and is still linked to the IPL team before the next season.

ALSO READ: ₹100 Cr+ Before Release! Dhurandhar 2 Creates Record In Advance Bookings Worldwide, Beats Pathaan & RRR in the US

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 11:59 AM IST
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Who Is Shweta Pundir? Content Creator And Social Media Influencer’s Viral Vulgar Reels Resurface Online After Wedding, Sparking Fresh Debate

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Who Is Shweta Pundir? Content Creator And Social Media Influencer’s Viral Vulgar Reels Resurface Online After Wedding, Sparking Fresh Debate

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Who Is Shweta Pundir? Content Creator And Social Media Influencer’s Viral Vulgar Reels Resurface Online After Wedding, Sparking Fresh Debate
Who Is Shweta Pundir? Content Creator And Social Media Influencer’s Viral Vulgar Reels Resurface Online After Wedding, Sparking Fresh Debate
Who Is Shweta Pundir? Content Creator And Social Media Influencer’s Viral Vulgar Reels Resurface Online After Wedding, Sparking Fresh Debate
Who Is Shweta Pundir? Content Creator And Social Media Influencer’s Viral Vulgar Reels Resurface Online After Wedding, Sparking Fresh Debate

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