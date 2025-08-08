Smriti Irani’s Comeback Is Big, But Her Per Episode Pay Will Shock You

Smriti Irani’s journey is remarkable, proud and closely noticed by her fans. She started off in the TV world with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, playing the role of Tulsi. And get this, when she first started, she was earning just ₹1,500 per episode. Yup, ₹1,500! Sounds like nothing in today’s world, but that was her reality back in the day.

Smriti Irani’s Early Beginnings: From ₹1,500 to Stardom

Talking about today, and Smriti is now pulling in ₹14 lakh per episode. That’s huge. Coming from ₹1,500 to ₹14 lakh per episode? That’s some serious growth, and it shows just how far she’s come in this industry.

When Smriti started as Tulsi, she proudly became the face of Indian television. Her portrayal of the strong, daughter-in-law helped millions of viewers to take a stand for themselves, and before long, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was a cultural phenomenon. People didn’t only love her screen presence, they started to love her for where she has come from and what she has become. She became one of the most recognized faces in the country, and that show ran for years.

From the Screen to Parliament and Back: Smriti Irani’s Unstoppable Journey

Many might think that Smriti didn’t just disappear and took a break from acting to focus on her political career but she was waiting for the right moment to come back. And it wasn’t just a return, it was a reclaiming of her spot. The woman still knows how to hold her own.

What’s amazing is how grounded Smriti has remained despite all of this. She credits her success to the audience who supported her throughout the years. And honestly, that connection with the viewers is what keeps her relevant even today.

From ₹1,500 to ₹14 lakh per episode isn’t just a paycheck increase, it’s a damn good reminder of how hard work, staying true to yourself, and evolving over time can truly pay off. Smriti Irani is proof that, no matter where you start, you can rise to the top if you keep grinding.

