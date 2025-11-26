Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Wedding: Major Update As Cricketer’s Father Discharged, Ceremony Still…

Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Wedding: The delay surrounding music composer Palash Muchhal and cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s wedding continues to spark public interest. While a fresh update suggests that Smriti’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, has been discharged from the hospital, the families have not resumed wedding plans yet.

Shrinivas Mandhana Discharged After Health Scare

According to India TV, Shrinivas Mandhana was released from Sarvhit Hospital in Sangli on the morning of November 25. He had been admitted on Sunday, November 23, after experiencing heart attack-like symptoms. The wedding was originally scheduled for the same day in Smriti’s hometown.

The report stated, “According to the hospital management, Shrinivas’s condition is completely stable now and he is out of danger as well. The doctors also performed angiography, in which they didn’t see any blockages and that relieved the Mandhana family too.”

Major Update on Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Wedding

However, the ceremony has not been rescheduled.

“Meanwhile, since Smriti’s father was admitted, the cricketer’s wedding with Palash was postponed indefinitely, and no additional information related to the new wedding date has been provided by either of the families yet,” the report added.

One day after Shrinivas’s admission, Palash was reportedly taken to a hospital in Sangli and later shifted to a medical facility in Mumbai. There has been no official confirmation regarding whether he remains hospitalised or has been discharged.

Palash’s mother, Amita, said he grew emotionally distressed after Shrinivas fell ill. She explained, “Since haldi was done, we didn’t let him go outside. Rote rote ek dum tabiyat karab ho gai. 4 ghante hospital mein rakhna padha. IV drip chadi, ECG hua aur dosre tests hoye. Sab normal aaye but stress bahut hai (He cried so much that his health suddenly deteriorated. They kept him in the hospital for four hours. He was given an IV drip, an ECG was done, and other tests were carried out. Everything came back normal, but he is under a lot of stress).”

She also confirmed that Palash did not want the rituals to continue until Shrinivas recovered, as he shares a close bond with Smriti’s father.

Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Wedding Day Turned Emergency

On November 23, the planned wedding date, Shrinivas Mandhana was rushed to Sarvhit Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Sangli after falling unwell. His condition prompted both families to put the celebrations on hold indefinitely.

Since then, neither side has issued a new timeline or statement regarding the ceremony.

Amid the uncertainty, Smriti Mandhana has removed all wedding-related posts from her Instagram profile, drawing further attention to the situation. Neither the cricketer nor the composer has publicly addressed the move.

