LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump entertainment news cristiano ronaldo Arunachal woman harrassed in china Mary D Costa mahindra Chhattisgarh donald trump entertainment news cristiano ronaldo Arunachal woman harrassed in china Mary D Costa mahindra Chhattisgarh donald trump entertainment news cristiano ronaldo Arunachal woman harrassed in china Mary D Costa mahindra Chhattisgarh donald trump entertainment news cristiano ronaldo Arunachal woman harrassed in china Mary D Costa mahindra Chhattisgarh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump entertainment news cristiano ronaldo Arunachal woman harrassed in china Mary D Costa mahindra Chhattisgarh donald trump entertainment news cristiano ronaldo Arunachal woman harrassed in china Mary D Costa mahindra Chhattisgarh donald trump entertainment news cristiano ronaldo Arunachal woman harrassed in china Mary D Costa mahindra Chhattisgarh donald trump entertainment news cristiano ronaldo Arunachal woman harrassed in china Mary D Costa mahindra Chhattisgarh
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Wedding: Major Update As Cricketer’s Father Discharged, Ceremony Still…

Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Wedding: Major Update As Cricketer’s Father Discharged, Ceremony Still…

Cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal’s wedding remains on hold . Smriti’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, has been discharged after a medical scare during the wedding weekend. However, both families say the ceremony is still postponed, with no new date confirmed yet.

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s wedding remains postponed as her father recovers; families yet to announce a new date. Photos: X.
Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s wedding remains postponed as her father recovers; families yet to announce a new date. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 26, 2025 07:45:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Wedding: Major Update As Cricketer’s Father Discharged, Ceremony Still…

Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Wedding: The delay surrounding music composer Palash Muchhal and cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s wedding continues to spark public interest. While a fresh update suggests that Smriti’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, has been discharged from the hospital, the families have not resumed wedding plans yet.

Shrinivas Mandhana Discharged After Health Scare

According to India TV, Shrinivas Mandhana was released from Sarvhit Hospital in Sangli on the morning of November 25. He had been admitted on Sunday, November 23, after experiencing heart attack-like symptoms. The wedding was originally scheduled for the same day in Smriti’s hometown.

The report stated, “According to the hospital management, Shrinivas’s condition is completely stable now and he is out of danger as well. The doctors also performed angiography, in which they didn’t see any blockages and that relieved the Mandhana family too.”

Also Read: ‘The Timing Is Clear’ Palash Muchhal Trends On X Amid Cheating Allegations On Smriti Mandhana

Major Update on Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Wedding

However, the ceremony has not been rescheduled.

“Meanwhile, since Smriti’s father was admitted, the cricketer’s wedding with Palash was postponed indefinitely, and no additional information related to the new wedding date has been provided by either of the families yet,” the report added.

One day after Shrinivas’s admission, Palash was reportedly taken to a hospital in Sangli and later shifted to a medical facility in Mumbai. There has been no official confirmation regarding whether he remains hospitalised or has been discharged.

Palash’s mother, Amita, said he grew emotionally distressed after Shrinivas fell ill. She explained, “Since haldi was done, we didn’t let him go outside. Rote rote ek dum tabiyat karab ho gai. 4 ghante hospital mein rakhna padha. IV drip chadi, ECG hua aur dosre tests hoye. Sab normal aaye but stress bahut hai (He cried so much that his health suddenly deteriorated. They kept him in the hospital for four hours. He was given an IV drip, an ECG was done, and other tests were carried out. Everything came back normal, but he is under a lot of stress).”

She also confirmed that Palash did not want the rituals to continue until Shrinivas recovered, as he shares a close bond with Smriti’s father.

Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Wedding Day Turned Emergency

On November 23, the planned wedding date, Shrinivas Mandhana was rushed to Sarvhit Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Sangli after falling unwell. His condition prompted both families to put the celebrations on hold indefinitely.

Since then, neither side has issued a new timeline or statement regarding the ceremony.

Amid the uncertainty, Smriti Mandhana has removed all wedding-related posts from her Instagram profile, drawing further attention to the situation. Neither the cricketer nor the composer has publicly addressed the move.

Also Read: Who Is Mary D’Costa? The Woman Caught In The Center of Palash Muchhal’s Alleged Cheat-Chat Controversy

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 7:45 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: entertainment newshome-hero-pos-3Palash Muchhalsmriti mandhanaSmriti Mandhana fatherSmriti Mandhana weddingsports news

RELATED News

‘I’ll Disfigure Your Face,’ Lawyer Reveals Crucial Details About How Celina Jaitly Was Abused In Her Marriage, Was Told She Looks Like A Maid

Was It Palash Muchhal Who Postponed The Wedding First With Smriti Mandhana? Here Is What His Mother Said Amid Cheating Allegations

Udaipur Billionaire Wedding: From Jennifer Lopez’s Performance To VVIP Guests Staying In Rs 10 lakh Per Night Suite, How Much Did Netra Mantena–Vamsi Gadiraju Wedding Cost? Here’s The Breakdown

‘Zubeen Garg’s Death Is Murder, Plain And Simple’ Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Explosive Statement

Karan Deol Performs Last Rites, Carries Grandfather Dharmendra’s Ashes From Crematorium

LATEST NEWS

Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Wedding: Major Update As Cricketer’s Father Discharged, Ceremony Still…

Chelsea vs Barcelona: Chelsea Dominate 10-Man Barcelona 3-0 in Champions League Showdown

“We Wanted Them to Really Grovel”: South Africa Coach Shukri Conrad Reveals Strategic Day 4 Declaration Against India in 2nd Test

Brazil’s Ex-President Jair Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Prison Term for Coup Plot

‘She Was My World’: Virgin Tycoon Richard Branson’s Wife Joan Dies at 80- Cause of Death REVEALED

Trump Administration Rewrites Human Rights Rules: DEI, Abortion, and Migration Policies Under Scrutiny

Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Green Light for 2026 World Cup Opener as FIFA ‘Suspended’ Ban

Chelsea vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch UEFA Champions League Match Live Telecast On TV And Mobile Apps Online In India

‘Integral Part of Country’: India Lodges Protest After Detention of Arunachal Woman at Shanghai Airport

Saudi Arabia Quietly Expands Liquor Stores In Jeddah And Dammam For Non-Muslim Expats As New Liquor Policy Signals Major Lifestyle Change

Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Wedding: Major Update As Cricketer’s Father Discharged, Ceremony Still…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Wedding: Major Update As Cricketer’s Father Discharged, Ceremony Still…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Wedding: Major Update As Cricketer’s Father Discharged, Ceremony Still…
Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Wedding: Major Update As Cricketer’s Father Discharged, Ceremony Still…
Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Wedding: Major Update As Cricketer’s Father Discharged, Ceremony Still…
Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Wedding: Major Update As Cricketer’s Father Discharged, Ceremony Still…

QUICK LINKS