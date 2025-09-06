LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > "Sone ke liye aaye ho?": Amaal Mallik faces Salman's anger in latest 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode

"Sone ke liye aaye ho?": Amaal Mallik faces Salman's anger in latest 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 10:33:08 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 (ANI): The ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode of ‘Bigg Boss’ is around the corner, and as always, Salman Khan is ready to set things straight inside the house. This time, music composer Amaal Mallik seems to be in the spotlight after his recent behaviour inside the house left the host unimpressed.

In the latest promo of the show, Salman was seen directly addressing Amaal for spending too much time sleeping and not showing any real interest in the game. The host, who is known for his sharp words and tough love during Weekend Ka Vaar, did not hold back while calling Amaal out.

Salman told him, “Bigg Boss, dekh lunga aapko… Aaj tak koi bhi contestant nahi aaya jo din mein itna soya hai. Aap yahan par kis maksad se aaye the? Sone ke liye aaye ho? Aap yeh btane aaye hai ke asli Amaal Mallik Kaun hai. Aapne bata diya? Wake up, smell the coffee. Basically, ek front foot wala aadmi, ek background artist banke reh gaya hai.”

 
 
 
 
 
This season of Bigg Boss features several popular names, including Gaurav Khanna, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Nagma Mirajkar, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Natalia Janoszek, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri.

The reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, is currently streaming on JioHotsar and airing on Colors TV. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

