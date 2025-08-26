Sophie Turner Recalls Graphic Rape Scene Of Her Character Sansa Stark In Game Of Thrones: I Feel Proud

Game of Thrones wasn’t just a TV show; it was a cultural beast, and everyone had an opinion, everyone had a favourite character to root for (or despise).

But let’s be real, even six years after that infamous finale, there’s one scene that still gets people fired up.

Sophie Turner opens up about GoT’s Darkest Moment

Yeah, I’m talking about Sansa Stark’s wedding night in season five. Ramsay Bolton, her husband (and honestly, one of the most vile characters ever), rapes her while Theon Greyjoy is forced to watch.

Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark, was only in her late teens then. And the scene? Brutal, graphic, and honestly, pretty hard to watch.

People lost it. Tons of viewers felt like the showrunners went way overboard with the violence against women. Plus, it didn’t even match Sansa’s storyline in the original George RR Martin books, which just made fans angrier.

But here’s the thing. Sophie Turner has never exactly backed away from controversy. In a recent interview with Flaunt magazine, she said she always felt Game of Thrones forced people to look at stuff they’d rather ignore.

The actress gets that it’s triggering; she really does. But, in her eyes, the show actually did justice to the reality women have faced forever, being treated as objects, being assaulted, living under patriarchy.

Sophie Turner: We’d definitely put some trigger warnings

Sophie said, “I don’t think there’s one woman I know who hasn’t had a form of that.” Let that sink in.

She also pointed out that, even now, men don’t believe her when she says almost every woman she knows has faced harassment. Why? Because people don’t talk about it enough. She’s quick to say that if the show aired today, there’d probably be trigger warnings all over the place. Still, she stands by it.

Sophie Turner is proud to have been part of a show that didn’t shy away from showing the ugly stuff that happened to women throughout history. “I feel proud to have been part of the conversation,” she said.

And this isn’t the first time Sophie’s spoken up about the backlash. Back in 2017, she basically asked critics, if we treat rape and assault as unspeakable taboos, how will anyone ever have the courage to come forward?

