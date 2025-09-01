LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Small-Penis Rule: How This Strange Legal Loophole Stops Donald Trump From Suing Satirists

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are reportedly using the “small-penis rule” to fend off possible lawsuits from Donald Trump. The satirical show recently mocked Trump in an episode depicting him in bed with Satan, fueling record-breaking viewership. Legal experts suggest the crude gag is a clever legal shield, making it harder for Trump to sue without self-incrimination.

South Park creators use the “small-penis rule” to mock Donald Trump, shielding themselves from potential lawsuits. Photo/X-@SouthPark.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 1, 2025 15:39:40 IST

The creators of South Park, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, are reported to be relying on a legal concept known as the “small-penis rule” to protect themselves from potential lawsuits by US President Donald Trump. The satirical cartoon has relentlessly mocked Trump in recent weeks, helping the new season achieve record-breaking viewership numbers. In the episode titled Sermon on the Mount, one scene shows Trump naked in bed with Satan, who is portrayed as his lover.  

What South Park Cartoons About Donald Trump

“I’m not in the mood right now,” Satan says in the episode.

“Another random b**** commented on my Instagram that you’re on the Epstein list.”

Also Read: Who Is Peter Navarro’s Ex-Wife Leslie LeBon? Architect Who Divorced Trump’s Key Aide After 20 Years, Reason Will Leave You Shocked

The scene goes further by depicting Trump with such a small penis that Satan remarks he “can’t even see anything.”  

Trump has recently launched a series of lawsuits against various media outlets over their portrayals and coverage of him. Legal experts suggest that Parker and Stone’s pointed satire, particularly the focus on Trump’s manhood, could be a deliberate move to deter litigation.  

What is The ‘Small-Penis Rule’?   

The “small-penis rule” is an informal but widely used legal strategy used by creators of fictional works. It argues that when a fictional character is used to defame a real-life person, giving the character a small penis reduces the risk of a lawsuit.  

The logic is simple. For the plaintiff to sue, they must acknowledge being the basis of the character, thereby admitting to the insult. This persuades individuals from making defamation claims.  

Parker and Stone have frequently satirised political leaders, with Trump regularly featured since his rise to political prominence. Their portrayals often amplify perceived personality traits for comedic effect, all while remaining under the legal protections afforded to parody in US law.  

Also Read: Peter Navarro, Trump’s Aide, Makes Shocking Casteist Statement On India – Here’s What He Said About Brahmins

Tags: donald trumpSmall Penis Rulesouth parkus news

