Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Tom Holland Gets A New Suit, Internet Can’t Help But Compare

Tom Holland returns as Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Sony teased his new suit on Spider-Man Day with a viral clip. Holland promises old-school filmmaking with real locations as shooting starts in Glasgow. The Marvel film, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, hits theaters July 31, 2026.

Tom Holland’s back as Spider-Man for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Sony’s already teasing fans with a peek at his new suit. They dropped a short video on social media, hinting at the updated look for Holland’s return. The caption? “Something brand new is coming… #SpiderManDay.”

Not a random date, either—Sony picked August 1st, known as Spider-Man Day, celebrating the web-slinger’s debut way back in Amazing Fantasy #15 in 1962.

In a recent chat on the YouTube show Flip Your Wig, Holland didn’t hold back about how thrilled he is to jump back into the MCU. “I’m obviously over the moon and so excited,” he said. “Playing Spider-Man is like hanging out with an old pal. Last time, Covid kind of forced us to shoot everything on soundstages, so we missed out on a lot.”

This time around, things are different. “Now, we’re really gonna lean into that old-school filmmaking and shoot in real locations, which is why we’re starting in Glasgow. We’re building this massive set-piece right in the streets. Honestly, it feels like making the first Spider-Man all over again. It’s been a while since I’ve put on the suit, so it’s like a breath of fresh air. I think fans are going to be thrilled with what we’re doing.”

Mark Ruffalo all set to reprise the role of Bruce Banner

Spider-Man: Brand New Day just landed a heavy hitter—Mark Ruffalo is officially back as Bruce Banner, a.k.a. the Hulk. Yeah, it’s been a minute—14 years since Ruffalo first showed up in the MCU with The Avengers.

People have been whispering about his possible return for a while, but now it’s locked in, especially as the script finally came together and the production crew gets rolling in England this month.

And that’s not all. Michael Mando, who you might recognize from Better Call Saul, is back too. He’ll be slipping back into the role of Mac Gargan, a.k.a. the Scorpion—the villain he first played in Spider-Man: Homecoming. That was the 2017 film that kicked off Tom Holland’s run as Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set for release on July 31, 2026, with Destin Daniel Cretton—best known for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings—directing.

