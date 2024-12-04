Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 5, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Spotify Wrapped 2024: This Iconic Singer Ruled The Indian Charts Months After Becoming Most-Followed Musician on Spotify Beating Taylor Swift

The year’s most-streamed song in India was Pehle Bhi Main by Vishal Mishra and Raj Shekhar, from the film Animal, which also became the most-streamed album of 2024.

Spotify Wrapped 2024: This Iconic Singer Ruled The Indian Charts Months After Becoming Most-Followed Musician on Spotify Beating Taylor Swift

Spotify has launched its much-anticipated Wrapped 2024 report, showcasing how over 640 million users engaged with music and podcasts throughout the year. Celebrating a decade of Wrapped, the personalized insights are now available on Spotify’s Android and iOS apps.

To view your Wrapped 2024 report, make sure your app is updated to the latest version. This year’s edition offers enhanced features, such as insights into music preferences, top artists, and a customized top music video playlist, all of which can be easily shared on social media.

Listeners can also revisit their Top 100 Songs and Top 20 Artists of the year through dedicated playlists that encapsulate their most-streamed tracks.

What Did India Listen to in 2024?

The Wrapped 2024 report also shines a spotlight on India’s music trends. Arijit Singh maintained his position as the most-streamed artist, followed by Pritam, A. R. Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal, and Anirudh Ravichander.

The year’s most-streamed song in India was Pehle Bhi Main by Vishal Mishra and Raj Shekhar, from the film Animal, which also became the most-streamed album of 2024.

Spotify’s diverse podcast library remained a significant draw, with The Ranveer Show topping the charts, followed by The Joe Rogan Experience.

In a related development, just days before launching Wrapped 2024, Spotify implemented an API-side update to block modded apps, limiting music streaming on Android to the official app.

Taylor Swift Conquers Spotify 2024 Wrapped Globally

Taylor Swift has once again dominated Spotify’s Wrapped list, reclaiming her spot as the platform’s most-streamed artist of the year, a title she also held last year.

Spotify unveiled its annual Wrapped event on Wednesday, offering a look back at the year’s streaming trends based on user activity. Swift’s achievement is largely credited to her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, which became the most-streamed album on the platform.

Taylor’s album set multiple records, including surpassing 300 million streams in a single day and amassing over 1 billion streams within its first week of release in April 2024.

MUST READ: Billboard Greatest Pop Star Of 21st Century: Here’s How Taylor Swift Reacted After Losing The No.1 Spot To Beyonce

Filed under

Arijit singh Spotify Wrapped 2024 Taylor Swift Trending news

Advertisement

Also Read

Trouble For French PM Michel Barnier As His Government Is Ousted By Lawmakers In No Confidence Vote- Deets Inside!

Trouble For French PM Michel Barnier As His Government Is Ousted By Lawmakers In No...

Meet The Billionaire Who Led First Private Spacewalk And Is Now Trump’s Pick To Head NASA

Meet The Billionaire Who Led First Private Spacewalk And Is Now Trump’s Pick To Head NASA

Who Is Paulette Thompson? Wife Of Brian Thompson Reveals SHOCKING Details Hours After Husband’s Fatal Murder

Who Is Paulette Thompson? Wife Of Brian Thompson Reveals SHOCKING Details Hours After Husband’s Fatal...

Who Was Brian Thompson And What Is United Healthcare? Know All About The CEO’s Net Worth Who Was Shot Dead At Point Blank Range

Who Was Brian Thompson And What Is United Healthcare? Know All About The CEO’s Net...

Delhi’s Air Quality Improves After 50 Days: A Welcome Relief As AQI Drops To ‘Moderate’

Delhi’s Air Quality Improves After 50 Days: A Welcome Relief As AQI Drops To ‘Moderate’

Entertainment

‘Should I Call Bishnoi?’ Unidentified Person Threatens After Breaching Salman Khan’s Heavy Security At Film Set- Here’s What Happened Next

‘Should I Call Bishnoi?’ Unidentified Person Threatens After Breaching Salman Khan’s Heavy Security At Film

Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Tie The Knot In An Intimate Ceremony At Annapurna Studios

Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Tie The Knot In An Intimate Ceremony At Annapurna Studios

Spotify Wrapped 2024: Top Most-Streamed Artists, Songs, Podcasts, Audiobooks, And Albums Revealed – Full List

Spotify Wrapped 2024: Top Most-Streamed Artists, Songs, Podcasts, Audiobooks, And Albums Revealed – Full List

Spotify Wrapped 2024: Taylor Swift Reigns As Most-Streamed Artist Worldwide

Spotify Wrapped 2024: Taylor Swift Reigns As Most-Streamed Artist Worldwide

Fahadh Faasil Joins Imtiaz Ali’s Next: A Bollywood Debut To Watch For – Here’s What To Know!

Fahadh Faasil Joins Imtiaz Ali’s Next: A Bollywood Debut To Watch For – Here’s What

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox