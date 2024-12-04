Spotify Wrapped 2024: This Iconic Singer Ruled The Indian Charts Months After Becoming Most-Followed Musician on Spotify Beating Taylor Swift

The year’s most-streamed song in India was Pehle Bhi Main by Vishal Mishra and Raj Shekhar, from the film Animal, which also became the most-streamed album of 2024.

Spotify has launched its much-anticipated Wrapped 2024 report, showcasing how over 640 million users engaged with music and podcasts throughout the year. Celebrating a decade of Wrapped, the personalized insights are now available on Spotify’s Android and iOS apps.

To view your Wrapped 2024 report, make sure your app is updated to the latest version. This year’s edition offers enhanced features, such as insights into music preferences, top artists, and a customized top music video playlist, all of which can be easily shared on social media.

Listeners can also revisit their Top 100 Songs and Top 20 Artists of the year through dedicated playlists that encapsulate their most-streamed tracks.

What Did India Listen to in 2024?

The Wrapped 2024 report also shines a spotlight on India’s music trends. Arijit Singh maintained his position as the most-streamed artist, followed by Pritam, A. R. Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal, and Anirudh Ravichander.

The year’s most-streamed song in India was Pehle Bhi Main by Vishal Mishra and Raj Shekhar, from the film Animal, which also became the most-streamed album of 2024.

Spotify’s diverse podcast library remained a significant draw, with The Ranveer Show topping the charts, followed by The Joe Rogan Experience.

In a related development, just days before launching Wrapped 2024, Spotify implemented an API-side update to block modded apps, limiting music streaming on Android to the official app.

Taylor Swift Conquers Spotify 2024 Wrapped Globally

Taylor Swift has once again dominated Spotify’s Wrapped list, reclaiming her spot as the platform’s most-streamed artist of the year, a title she also held last year.

Spotify unveiled its annual Wrapped event on Wednesday, offering a look back at the year’s streaming trends based on user activity. Swift’s achievement is largely credited to her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, which became the most-streamed album on the platform.

Taylor’s album set multiple records, including surpassing 300 million streams in a single day and amassing over 1 billion streams within its first week of release in April 2024.

