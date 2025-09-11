LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Stephen Colbert decries political violence after "abhorrent" shooting of Charlie Kirk

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 11, 2025 13:28:02 IST

Los Angeles [US], September 11 (ANI): As the FBI manhunt continues for the person who shot and killed Charlie Kirk on Wednesday, late-night hosts and political leaders have come forward to speak out on the shocking act of gun violence.

According to Deadline, Stephen Colbert, during ‘The Late Show,’ recorded a special message after the night’s monologue to send his sympathy to Kirk’s family, adding that the incident reminded him of the “political violence” he saw in the 1960s.

“Our condolences go out to his family and all of his loved ones,” he said.

Colbert added, “I’m old enough to personally remember the political violence of the 1960s, and I hope it is obvious to everyone in America that political violence does not solve any of our political differences. Political violence only leads to more political violence, and I pray with all my heart that this is the abhorrent action of a mad man and not a sign of things to come.”

Earlier in the day, Jimmy Kimmel also spoke about the shooting on Instagram. Calling the attack “horrible and monstrous,” he said, “Instead of the angry finger-pointing, can we just, for one day, agree that it is horrible and monstrous to shoot another human?”

“On behalf of my family, we send love to the Kirks and to all the children, parents, and innocents who fall victim to senseless gun violence,” Kimmel wrote on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOb8B9xjgZJ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The news of his death was first shared by US President Donald Trump on Truth Social.

Trump described the killing of the right-wing political commentator and conservative activist a “dark moment for America” and accused the “radical left” of inciting such political violence across the country.

According to Variety, Charlie Kirk, the co-founder of Turning Point USA, was a strong Trump supporter and a familiar face in conservative politics. As per the outlet, Kirk was shot in the neck during a debate at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Security rushed him to the hospital, but he did not survive. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

QUICK LINKS