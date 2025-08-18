Stranger Things 5: Why Dacre Montgomery Says He’s ‘Excited To Watch The Finale Unfold

Dacre Montgomery, who as Billy Hargrove, the menacing yet troubled boy in Stranger Things, is resorting to comforts of his couch as he gets ready to watch the finale season of the show. With the character being a central element to the plot of season 2 through season 3, Montgomery finds herself not taking part in the denouement in the epic saga of the show, but as a fan without knowledge on how the story might end.

That is not just a professional interest, but it is personal as well. He is eager to see what the end product of years of labor of his former co employees will be. It is a bittersweet moment though, the end of one of the key passages in his career, but also one of the opportunities to watch the last passage as a spectator and the lack of inside information that he used to have.

A New Perspective: The Duffer Brothers’ Next Chapter

Dacre Montgomery is eager not only to wait until the end of Stranger Things as a phenomenon, but also to see what will happen to the creative geniuses who nurture this brainchild, the Duffer Brothers. He sees that sibling duo as great mentors and is especially excited to see what kind of tales they will bring out of the Hawkins universe. After 10 years in the Upside Down, however, the Duffer Brothers will be able to see other projects soon.

This shift is what energizes Montgomery most about them, an indication of his admiration of their point of vision and skill of telling a story. It is just a pure and original thought by an actor of being so much concerned about the future creators, not only the final product on which they all worked collaboratively.

Supporting Cast’s Careers: Max and Beyond

The other main factor that Montgomery is excited about is the future of his former castmates particularly Sadie Sink, who he acted alongside as the stepsister, Max Mayfield. Their relationship was a complex and satisfying one that resulted to a strong moment of consecration. Montgomery has a lot of respect towards Sink whom she describes as a talented and a hardworking actress. He thinks she has a bright career ahead of her and is eager to witness her future performances.

This is an indicator of the true friendship between the members of the cast, many years after their storyline has been told. On the one hand, Stranger Things may not actually have a legacy; it is just the show, on the other hand, the legacy of Stranger Things is the careers and lives that have been launched, the lives that have become successful and the friendships that have lasted.

Also Read: Grace Van Patten Hints At Shocking Revelations- What Secrets Await In Hulu’s Amanda Knox Series?