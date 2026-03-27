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Home > Entertainment News > Stranger Things Tales From ’85 Trailer Drops: Gang Returns To Hawkins, Faces New Deadlier Monsters In Netflix Animated Series

Stranger Things Tales From ’85 Trailer Drops: Gang Returns To Hawkins, Faces New Deadlier Monsters In Netflix Animated Series

The trailer for Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 teases a darker return to Hawkins. The gang faces new, deadlier monsters in Netflix’s animated spinoff, expanding the universe with fresh threats, intense action, and nostalgic 80s vibes as danger rises beyond the Upside Down.

Stranger Things Tales From ’85 Trailer
Stranger Things Tales From ’85 Trailer

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 27, 2026 18:19:32 IST

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Stranger Things Tales From ’85 Trailer Drops: Gang Returns To Hawkins, Faces New Deadlier Monsters In Netflix Animated Series

The extremely awaited trailer for Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 has released its first footage, which takes viewers to a snow-covered Hawkins during the winter period that followed Season 2. The animated spinoff connects the time period between Hawkins Lab’s gate closure and the vibrant summer of Starcourt Mall.

The trailer shows a community that works to recover from its problems while underneath Indiana’s frozen ground a new type of danger is developing.

The core group which includes Eleven, Mike, Will, Lucas, and Max, must handle their first experience with teenage romantic relationships while they discover a supernatural mystery that proves that Eleven’s first battle against the Upside Down failed to end its presence.

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Animated Spinoff Dynamics

The series introduces a striking visual shift through its use of advanced CG animation, which combines the gritty aesthetic of Arcane with the Saturday Morning Cartoon style that the Duffer Brothers consider their primary artistic reference.\

The team requires Nikki Baxter as its main addition because she works as a “tinkerer” who has pink hair and provides new technical capabilities to the group for their monster-hunting missions.

The trailer uses a brighter color palette yet maintains a haunting atmosphere, which shows that danger exists throughout the new format.

Deadlier Monsters and Continuity

The new creative approach of the spinoff presents audiences with its first-time reveal of plant-based monsters and its pumpkin-headed mutants, which exist as experimental outcomes from secret Hawkins Lab research that involved Upside Down material.

The entities from the show establish a new timeline which demonstrates that the winter of 1985 contained active combat between factions rather than showing peaceful conditions.

Showrunner Eric Robles indicates that all battles receive equal importance between animated and real-world dangers which forces the gang to confront threats that possess greater destructive power than Mind Flayer’s first scouts.

Also Read: Harry Potter TV Series Trailer Out: When And Where To Watch, Release Details, First Look Sparks Massive Fan Buzz Online

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Tags: Hawkins returnNetflix animated seriesStranger Things Tales From 85

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Stranger Things Tales From ’85 Trailer Drops: Gang Returns To Hawkins, Faces New Deadlier Monsters In Netflix Animated Series

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Stranger Things Tales From ’85 Trailer Drops: Gang Returns To Hawkins, Faces New Deadlier Monsters In Netflix Animated Series
Stranger Things Tales From ’85 Trailer Drops: Gang Returns To Hawkins, Faces New Deadlier Monsters In Netflix Animated Series
Stranger Things Tales From ’85 Trailer Drops: Gang Returns To Hawkins, Faces New Deadlier Monsters In Netflix Animated Series
Stranger Things Tales From ’85 Trailer Drops: Gang Returns To Hawkins, Faces New Deadlier Monsters In Netflix Animated Series

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