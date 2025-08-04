Sudheer Babu And Sonakshi Sinha Stun In Powerful First Look of Jatadhara – A Fierce New Bollywood Action Drama!

This poster of “Jatadhara” has been eagerly awaited and turned out to be a total delight for the eyes, promising a complete makeover of the Indian mythic-fantasy genre. ‘Poisonous devil’ wife of king Rahu and the two lead stars of the film – Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha have shown action-packed avatars for the first time and are put out on their poster, which seems to radiate divine power and impending war.

A blazing trident hurled into the stormy heavens is shown by the ominous demoness hiding behind it, hinting to one of those high-octane visual storytelling experiences that go seamlessly from ancient mythology to the present. Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal direct the movie, diving headlong into the myths and supernatural with knockout VFX and a bold script. The teaser will be out on 8th August 2025.

Sonakshi’s Telugu Debut in a Ferocious Avatar

For Sonakshi Sinha, “Jatadhara” is a turning point as it is her Telugu debut and entry into the mythic-fantasy genre. The first look poster of the character released earlier had the actress portraying a fierce and offbeat character.







This new group poster cements her bold new image, moving away from her conventional roles. Her association with this high-concept film is a reflection of her willingness to experiment and do challenging roles.

Sudheer Babu’s Divine Transformation

Sudheer Babu’s appearance in the poster is nothing short of majestic. He stands in dripping power and energy in a warlike pose with the dark-slash-mighty shadow of Lord Shiva looming in the backdrop, hinting at a character being the vessel of god’s fury.

As a supernatural thriller, the movie really unveils the mysteries surrounding the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple, which have confused historians through centuries. Sudheer Babu’s rigorous physical training indicates this film will be laden with stunning action choreography and an intriguing mystery.”Jatadhara” teaser will be released on August 8th to get a glimpse into this magical film world.

Also Read: Pratik Gandhi Shines In ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’ Trailer As He Embarks On A Thrilling Undercover Mission – Watch Now!