Home > Entertainment > Pratik Gandhi Shines In ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’ Trailer As He Embarks On A Thrilling Undercover Mission – Watch Now!

Pratik Gandhi Shines In ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’ Trailer As He Embarks On A Thrilling Undercover Mission – Watch Now!

Pratik Gandhi stuns in the trailer of ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’, a tense espionage thriller set in the 1970s. Playing an R&A operative on a high-stakes mission to stop a nuclear program, he faces danger, moral dilemmas, and emotional turmoil. Streaming on Netflix August 13.

Pratik Gandhi Saare Jahan Se Accha trailer is out
Pratik Gandhi Saare Jahan Se Accha trailer is out

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 4, 2025 16:17:06 IST

The trailer that has been awaiting much anticipation is now dropped for the upcoming web series adaptation of the spy thriller “Saare Jahan Se Accha” that will surely take all the onlookers into a thrilling and tension-filled world of espionage. It revolves around Pratik Gandhi in a character whose screen presence is brought to life. The period, however, is the turbulent 1970s-an era that brought political tension in more geocentric aspects.

Vishnu Shankar takes to the covert operations in Pakistan as an R&A operative-to-gone-wrong escaping the emotional gamut of Gandhi’s subtle yet heavy performances. The teaser suggests intelligent games of brain and tactics in that Vishnu must race against time against a clandestine nuclear program, which could easily lead to a world war.

Undercover Espionage and High-Stakes Intrigue

Pratik Gandhi’s act of Vishnu Shankar is a masterclass in brooding intensity. Contrary to the usual action hero, this man’s power is in his brain and unshakeable will. He is a man who works behind the scenes, where each step is a thought and each feeling is suppressed. The trailer showcases the tremendous psychological strain of his mission, as he walks a perilous path without breaking cover from his cover living with his wife, portrayed by the versatile Tillotama Shome.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)



The show also guarantees to be an in-depth look at the unseen wars waged by lesser-known heroes, with the emphasis on the sacrifices and moral compromises that accompany serving the country without accolades.

A Star-Studded Cast in a Suspenseful Story

From a brick-in-your-chest gripping tale to powerful performances, fresh treatment to the perfect opposition, “Saaare Jahan Se Accha” promises to take on new heights as an espionage thriller. Sunny Hinduja now has a role in Vishnu’s powerful nemesis, ISI agent Murtaza Mallik, and thus begins the riveting cat-mouse chase between the two intel officers. The series has an otherwise stellar cast comprising several critically acclaimed actors in leading roles like Kritika Kamra, Rajat Kapoor, and Anup Soni. Fans began tweeting about the trailer on Twitter and other social media sites, and a variety of reactions are emerging.

Pratik Gandhi Shines In ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’ Trailer As He Embarks On A Thrilling Undercover Mission – Watch Now!

Pratik Gandhi Shines In ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’ Trailer As He Embarks On A Thrilling Undercover Mission – Watch Now!

Pratik Gandhi Shines In ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’ Trailer As He Embarks On A Thrilling Undercover Mission – Watch Now!

Pratik Gandhi Shines In ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’ Trailer As He Embarks On A Thrilling Undercover Mission – Watch Now!

Set to premiere on Netflix on August 13, the series is destined to enter the category of honors for spy thrillers not just for its title but also as the patent-drama tribute for all the nameless and faceless fighters who work in a nation’s interest from behind the lines. Ironically positioned, the release date stands as a memorial for the greatest cost for freedom, just before Independence Day.

Also Read: Coolie Trailer Launch: Aamir Khan Touches Rajinikanth’s Feet, Superstar Stops Him, Embraces With Warm Hug

Tags: Pratik GandhiSaare Jahan Se AcchaSaare Jahan Se Accha trailer

RELATED News

Nicole Kidman Opens Up About The Insane Bond She Shares With Sandra Bullock: I Can Tease Her, And She Teases Me
When Does Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Finally Launch in India? Here’s What You Need to Know
’12th Pass’: Amul Pays Quirky Tribute To Shah Rukh Khan And Vikrant Massey For Best Actor Wins With Viral Poster
From Freaky Friday to Real-Life Rockstar: Lindsay Lohan’s Musical Journey
Hema Malini Says Didn’t Know Sholay Would Be Such A Hit As Movie Completes 50 Years: That Was A Different Time

LATEST NEWS

Kolhapur: Thousands Take Part In Silent March Demanding Return Of Elephant Mahadevi To Nandani Jain Math
Mohammed Siraj Breaks Record: First Asian Bowler With 7 Four-Wicket Hauls In Red-Ball Matches In England
Why Is India Post Ending Registered Post After 50 Years? What’s Replacing It Might Surprise You
Cambodia and Thailand Hold Talks in Malaysia as Fragile Ceasefire Holds – What We Know
India Edges England in Thriller: Wins 5th Test, Levels Series 2-2
Philippine President Marcos Begins Landmark India Visit to Cement 75 Years Of Ties
Pratik Gandhi Shines In ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’ Trailer As He Embarks On A Thrilling Undercover Mission – Watch Now!
“Biggest Miscalculation of 50 Years”: US President Donald Trump Axes Top Jobs Official After Disastrous Report
Donald Trump’s Family Member Raises Health Alarm, Says ‘He’s In Decline, Confused’
Hiroshima and Nagasaki Bombings: How the World’s First Nuclear Attacks Unfolded
Pratik Gandhi Shines In ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’ Trailer As He Embarks On A Thrilling Undercover Mission – Watch Now!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pratik Gandhi Shines In ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’ Trailer As He Embarks On A Thrilling Undercover Mission – Watch Now!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pratik Gandhi Shines In ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’ Trailer As He Embarks On A Thrilling Undercover Mission – Watch Now!
Pratik Gandhi Shines In ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’ Trailer As He Embarks On A Thrilling Undercover Mission – Watch Now!
Pratik Gandhi Shines In ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’ Trailer As He Embarks On A Thrilling Undercover Mission – Watch Now!
Pratik Gandhi Shines In ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’ Trailer As He Embarks On A Thrilling Undercover Mission – Watch Now!

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?