Coolie Trailer Launch: Aamir Khan Touches Rajinikanth’s Feet, Superstar Stops Him, Embraces With Warm Hug

Rajinikanth’s Coolie trailer launch in Chennai turned into a viral moment as Aamir Khan surprised fans and attempted to touch the superstar’s feet. Rajinikanth stopped him and embraced him warmly, sparking buzz online. Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, releases on August 14 with an ‘A’ rating.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and a still from Kerala Story
Aamir Khan at trailer launch of Rajnikanth's Coolie in Chennai

Published: August 3, 2025 14:33:22 IST

The trailer launch for Rajinikanth’s eagerly awaited action film Coolie took over Chennai on Saturday, turning the event into a high-energy spectacle.

While the crowd was treated to some intense footage from the movie, it was a candid off-stage moment that ultimately stole the spotlight. 

Coolie trailer launch in Chennai

During one of the most talked-about exchanges, Rajinikanth stopped Aamir Khan from touching his feet, instead pulling him in for a warm hug that had everyone talking.

The event attracted a crowd of stars and film crew, but Aamir Khan’s unexpected arrival brought a wave of excitement. He turned up in a black tank top and jeans, jacket slung over his shoulder, fully embracing the look he’d sport in the film. Fans welcomed him with roars and applause as he waved and smiled.

Rajinikanth made his entrance soon after, dressed in a black kurta and blue jeans. The entire room seemed to pause when he walked in.

Aamir Khan touches Rajinikanth's feet

Out of respect, cast and crew members stood up—Shruti Haasan touched his feet, while Nagarjuna and Sathyaraj greeted him with handshakes.

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and director Lokesh Kanagaraj also paid their respects with a traditional gesture before sharing a hug with the superstar.

The moment everyone kept replaying came when Aamir Khan approached Rajinikanth, bending down to touch his feet. Rajinikanth stopped him and pulled him up for a genuine embrace, followed by a quick handshake and smiles all around. 

About Rajinikanth's Coolie

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, brings together a star-studded cast: Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, and Shruti Haasan.

Aamir Khan joins in a special role as ‘Dahaa’. Anirudh Ravichander has scored the music. The film is scheduled to release on August 14 and is expected to face off at the box office against War 2, which stars Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR.

Coolie received an ‘A’ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification, marking the first time director Lokesh Kanagaraj has taken an adult rating for his work—his previous films Vikram and Leo were both rated U/A.

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth Opens Up About His Experience As A Coolie, Recalls Heart-Wrenching Memory From His Childhood

