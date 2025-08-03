Rajinikanth Opens Up About His Experience As A Coolie, Recalls Heart-Wrenching Memory From His Childhood

The renowned megastar Rajinikanth revealed one of his personal and very emotional memories from his time working as a day labourer to his fans in an uncommon moment of openness and candour. He believes this event is one of the many things that shaped him into the person he is today. At the audio release of his upcoming film Coolie, the senior actor narrated an experience of excruciating pain and embarrassment that he felt when he was a coolie. The very man narrated how he thought he was to be abused and laughed at to such an extent that he never wept in public until that became almost his only desire for that many days.

The story became an agonizing revelation into the previously life-turned-legend of cinema; it reminded the audience of a long, winding road that had to be traversed for him to reach the very peak of his professional life. That man’s transparency and openness so impacted the audience that it almost diminished somehow the gargantuan struggle of his to achieve any success.

From Daily Wage to Dialogue King

The road Rajinikanth traveled from being a coolie to a superstar is a proof of his determination and character. He recounted a man who hired him to carry bags and paid him two rupees. The voice of ‘known’ certainly did get Rajinikanth to know it was one of his old college acquaintances with whom he used to brush shoulders. The man, though, taunted him and said to him, “How proud you were in those days,” mocking his profession.

That public humiliation was a wake-up call for the future icon, as it is the only time that he ever cried and fell apart. That painful experience seems to have motivated him even more, driving him to succeed and prove everybody what he’s capable of.

The Role of Humility in Stardom

This emotional breakthrough also points to the importance of humility as a part of Rajinikanth’s personality. Even among later unparalleled success and reputation, he has remained very down-to-earth and close at hand, which really won the hearts of millions of people.

It’s a personal connection with his audience in many ways and also off friends that the success is a result of efforts and hardships with a distinctive term from redeeming his origins villains’ desires.



Also Read: Rajinikanth’s Coolie Surprisingly Gets An ‘A’ Certificate From CBFC, Becomes Actor’s First Movie In 36 Years To Do So