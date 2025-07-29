Home > Entertainment > Suniel Shetty Calls Son-In-Law KL Rahul His Biggest Inspiration, Credits Him For Teaching Discipline

Suniel Shetty praises KL Rahul as a major inspiration to his family, admiring his humility, discipline, and love for daughter Athiya. The bond between Rahul and the Shetty family reflects deep respect, love, and shared values.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: July 29, 2025 19:27:38 IST

Veteran Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty’s emotional awakening was to confess that cricketer KL Rahul is a huge inspiration to his family. Since Rahul seems to set a high priority on the family, the actor freely expressed his opinion regarding his character and success by stating that his daughter Athiya Shetty is very lucky to have him as her husband.

That public adulation presents such a romantic picture of the relationship that holds the Shetty-Rahul family together a relationship based on love and affection and rising above the usual father-in-law-and-son-in-law relationship.

Rahul’s Steadfast Character

Devotion & Humility: KL Rahul’s cricket career has been defined by unwavering devotion and subdued resolve, two qualities that speak exceedingly intimately to Suniel Shetty. The actor has a tendency to coax Rahul’s focus on the game as well as his phenomenal humility regardless of the enormous pressure and attention that follow being an international cricketer.

It is not just his brilliance on the pitch, but his humility and respectful demeanor towards everyone, from staff to teammates, that most impress his father-in-law. This innate respect for others, along with a focus on his work, is the foundation of his inspiring character.

Athiya’s Lasting Happiness

A Match Made In Heaven: According to Suniel Shetty, for Athiya, happiness is all that matters, and in KL Rahul, he finds that partner who would put above everything else her happiness. He feels her husband should love her as much as her parents love her, if not more, and Rahul confirms that he loves Athiya the same way.

Their small wedding, which took place at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala in January 2023, is evidence of a marriage driven by passion and understanding. The happiness both of them now share with their little princess Evaarah born is proof of Suniel’s conviction that Rahul is Athiya’s real soulmate.

Abdul Irfan
