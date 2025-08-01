Home > Entertainment > Suniel Shetty Says Star Kids Face More Pressure Now As Everyone’s A Critic: ‘They Deal With Constant Criticism Today’

Suniel Shetty Says Star Kids Face More Pressure Now As Everyone’s A Critic: ‘They Deal With Constant Criticism Today’

Veteran actor Suniel Shetty shares how star kids today face intense pressure and criticism due to social media, unlike earlier generations. He believes they must be more prepared, hardworking, and resilient to succeed in a now merit-based film industry.

Suniel Shetty speaks out on star kids' struggle in today’s social media-driven Bollywood.
Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 1, 2025 14:33:00 IST

Suniel Shetty, a veteran actor with experience spanning over three decades in Indian cinema, has talked about something that has been in the headlines in Bollywood for years: the huge pressure felt by star children. In an open interview, Shetty said that unlike during his era, the current batch of actors with celebrity parents goes through a much tougher ride.

He pointed to the everywhere rise of social media, where “everyone is a critic” and there has been a replacement of authentic film criticism with a culture of “critical bashing.” This new reality, according to him, compels young actors to work exponentially harder in order to establish themselves, as they are constantly being watched and judged by a public that expects to have an opinion about everything.

The Emergence of Social Media and Public Criticism

Shetty’s words reflect a major change in the dynamics of the film industry. According to him, though the previous generation of star kids may have had an easier time entering Bollywood, the new entrants are held accountable from their very first step. Unleashing the powers of criticism, social media has made it more democratic-an open avenue for those with a phone and internet connection to call themselves film critics.

Unfairly raining down criticisms, otherwise colored by personal attacks not referencing the movies or performances themselves, become an exercise in critical trashing. This perpetual online criticism leads to a culture where young actors need to be “absolutely prepared” and possess a “great personality” in order to even be considered. The burden of meeting their parents’ expectations as they navigate this new and brutal digital environment is great, and their journey to success is a daunting one.

A New Standard of Success

In Shetty’s view, this new age of round-the-clock criticism has set the bar higher on what is required to succeed. He is convinced that young actors these days have to “educate themselves and come prepared,” working on their skill, physical conditioning, and overall image. This focus on preparation is a reaction to the greater scrutiny they are under. The actor notes that movies like Saiyaara symbolize a time of significant changes where fresh talent comes in, gets an opportunity, and is allowed to grow in its own right.

But under immense pressure, he feels proud of his children, Athiya and Ahan Shetty, and their choice of professions, yet he knows the harsh realities facing them. The industry, indeed, has become a meritocracy-not only for outsiders but for star kids as well, whose very lineage can no longer be assumed. Here, the two most real keys to success are, determination and hard work.


