Home > Entertainment > Sunita Ahuja Breaks Silence: ‘I’ve Heard About Govinda’s Affair With A Marathi Actress’, Shocking Revelation Stuns Fans

Sunita Ahuja addresses rumors of husband Govinda’s alleged affair with a Marathi actress, stating she’ll only believe it if she catches him “red-handed.” Firm yet emotional, Sunita emphasizes proof, independence, and resilience amid public speculation.

Sunita Ahuja Reacts to Govinda’s Alleged Affair With Marathi Actress, Says 'I’ll Believe Only With Proof' (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 3, 2025 14:02:55 IST

With her husband Govinda’s Bollywood fame, Sunita Ahuja has once again hit the headlines in reference to rumors of extra-marital affairs her husband supposedly engages in. Speaking candidly on the Paras Chabra latest podcast, Sunita confirmed that this is a rumor about their relationship, wherein she heard about the trouble related to a Marathi actress. 

As Sunita remains firm over the otherwise doing-through rumor case, she clearly states that she will never declare anything happened until she sees concrete evidence or catches her husband up “red-handed.” The firm yet sentimental statement provides a novel insight into an emotionally complex long-time celebrity marriage with public speculation and unverified claims.

Marital Speculation And Public Reaction

Sunita Ahuja’s comments have started the fire of marital speculation, which has bound the couple for the last few months. She explicitly stated that her husband, Govinda, should concentrate on the careers of their children, daughter Tina and son Yashvardhan, rather than getting himself embroiled in such rumored activities at this stage of life.

Sunita, in her discussion, also put in a fervent word for financial independence for women, a lesson she seems to be embracing, having recently received the YouTube Silver Button in her thriving vlogging journey.

The stark contrast between that immense personal success and the never-ending tale of her marital life projects an image of a woman claiming her independence in the face of great personal crisis.

A Strong Stance on Rumors

Sunita has been quite frank with the media, warning them that they are to not believe any stories unless she confers them. By admitting she has heard the accusation regarding the Marathi actress, the entire luminescence is cast on the rumor, but she disarms it by her caveat for credence: “Only when I catch him red-handed.”

It is a firm demarcation which with it, strategizes not permit the unverified chatter to commandeer her life or story. Her latest round of controversies included a public demand for Govinda to buy her a bigger, five-bedroom house to fit her fantasy, perhaps profoundly mingling frustration and assertive control over public-impression and domestic affairs regardless of the blaring allegations of the affair with Govinda.

First published on: Nov 3, 2025 2:02 PM IST
QUICK LINKS