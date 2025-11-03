Ektaa Kapoor Shocks Fans On Bigg Boss 19: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Announced As The New Naagin, Watch Video!

By way of this monumental announcement which sent tremors through the television industry, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been crowned the new lead of Season 7 of the iconic fantasy show ‘Naagin’, much to the delight of fans. It was a grand announcement in the presence of the czarina of television, Ektaa Kapoor, during ‘Bigg Boss 19 weekend Ka Vaar episode’ hosted by Salman Khan.

This is significant because Priyanka, although just a top finalist of Bigg Boss 16, kept the whole nation glued to her in an unbelievable surge of popularity and became an iconic name. Ektaa Kapoor’s choice now fulfills a promise she had hinted about when Priyanka was there in the Bigg Boss house that she had found her next serpent queen.

With this, Priyanka now takes on the responsibility of carrying forward one of the most celebrated fantasy franchises of Indian television, a legacy that was earlier immortalized by actress Mouni Roy and Tejasswi Prakash. The selection disclosed on a highly publicized platform of the reality show shows her rising star power and a great connect with the audiences.

The Naagin 7 Casting Revelation

The revelation on the Bigg Boss 19 stage was, in fact, planned and most likely convened quite significantly. This would bring the actress back to the very stage that actually formed her into a household name.

This would be the revelation that would end months of speculation among fans and media alike as to who would inherit the mantle of the shape-changing serpent. “I am really grateful and honored for this,” said Priyanka, adding that this is very weighty and a challenge and that, for her, it is termed nothing less than destiny’s plan.







The reality show finalist has now morphed into the protagonist of a cult fantasy drama, attesting to the growing spell she casts over the screen.

A New Era for the Naagin Legacy

Naagin has been a franchise that has an extremely popular dramatic story, a supernatural element, and turns its female leads into larger-than-life television icons.

As the series embarks on its seventh chapter, this time, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary brings forth a new, empowered direction. Balaji Telefilms and Colors have roped in the actress for a very complicated and demanding character who will need to infuse this with a good dose of her unique blend of elegance and intensity.

It’s one more in the Naagin saga where a very new face will take over, and this will keep up with its ten years of reign in this magical drama.

