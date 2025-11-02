LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 'King' Title Revealed: Shah Rukh Khan's BIG Birthday Surprise To Fans, Actor Reunites With 'Pathaan' Director Siddharth Anand

Shah Rukh Khan turned 60 with a special surprise as the makers of King unveiled its title reveal video. The film marks his second collaboration with director Siddharth Anand after Pathaan. Produced by Red Chillies and Marflix, King releases in 2026.

On his 60th birthday, Shah Rukh Khan gifts fans a surprise (Screengrab: X/@iamsrk)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: November 2, 2025 12:25:46 IST

Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday turned extra special for fans as the makers of his upcoming film King unveiled the title reveal video at midnight. The video introduces SRK’s look from the film and confirms that the superstar is teaming up once again with director Siddharth Anand, marking their second collaboration after the blockbuster Pathaan.



Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King is slated for release in 2026. The project promises to showcase Shah Rukh Khan in a never-seen-before avatar, with high-octane action and an edgy new character style hinting at a grand cinematic experience.

The reveal video, already trending across social media platforms, has sparked massive excitement among fans globally, who gathered outside Mannat and flooded the internet with birthday wishes and reactions to the film announcement.

Fans celebrating birthday of SRK with a bash

Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday turned into a spectacle of stardom and celebration as thousands of fans gathered outside his Bandra residence, Mannat, just past midnight on November 1. The atmosphere resembled a festival, with crowds chanting “SRK! SRK!” while waving posters, banners, and life-size cutouts of the actor. Many fans had travelled from different parts of the country some even from overseas just to catch a glimpse of the superstar on his special day.

As the clock struck 12, the sea-facing lanes near Mannat were filled with lights, music, and emotional fans who waited for the beloved actor to step out on his balcony, a ritual that has now become synonymous with his birthday tradition. The moment Shah Rukh appeared, waving and blowing kisses, the crowd erupted into cheers.

The celebration grew louder soon after, as the makers of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King dropped the highly anticipated title reveal video online. The video presents SRK in a never-seen-before avatar and confirms his second collaboration with director Siddharth Anand after the blockbuster Pathaan. The action entertainer is being jointly produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.

First published on: Nov 2, 2025 12:11 PM IST
