Home > Entertainment > Watch: Mannat Turns Into Festival Ground As Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates His 60th Birthday

Watch: Mannat Turns Into Festival Ground As Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates His 60th Birthday

Thousands of fans gathered outside Shah Rukh Khan’s home, Mannat, at midnight to celebrate his 60th birthday. Fans travelled from across India, chanting his name and hoping to glimpse the superstar. Celebrities like Farah Khan and Manish Malhotra also shared heartfelt wishes.

A sea of love outside Mannat. (Photo: X/SRK,@SRKUniverse)
A sea of love outside Mannat. (Photo: X/SRK,@SRKUniverse)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 2, 2025 11:53:31 IST

Watch: Mannat Turns Into Festival Ground As Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates His 60th Birthday

Mumbai witnessed yet another magical midnight on November 1 as thousands of fans gathered outside Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic sea-facing bungalow, Mannat, to celebrate the actor’s 60th birthday. The superstar, fondly known as “King Khan” and “Badshah of Bollywood”, turned 60 on Sunday, and the atmosphere outside Mannat transformed into a festival of lights, cheers, and emotion.

A Sea of Fans Outside Mannat

As the clock struck 12, people from across India many travelling for hours lined up outside Mannat, holding posters, banners, and cutouts that read “We Love You SRK” and “Happy Birthday King Khan.”
 Chants of “SRK! SRK!” echoed through the night as fans waited eagerly for the actor to step onto his balcony, a tradition that has become synonymous with his birthday celebrations.



Among them was Prince Singh, a die-hard fan from Kolkata, who travelled over 33 hours by train with his group “SRK Warriors” just to get a glimpse of the superstar. Speaking to ANI, he said:

“We undertook a 33-hour-long train journey just to catch a glimpse of SRK. We are sure we’ll see him either today or tomorrow.”

Why Fans Love Him Across Generations

Shah Rukh Khan’s journey from a Delhi boy with dreams to becoming one of the biggest movie stars in the world is a story of sheer grit and passion. He made his TV debut with Fauji (1989), and later starred in Circus. In 1992, he entered Bollywood with Deewana, earning the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. His life changed forever in 1995 with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, making him the undisputed “King of Romance.”



Over three decades, he delivered iconic performances in films like Devdas, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Swades, and My Name Is Khan, building a legacy that still inspires millions.

Bollywood Celebrities Pour In Wishes

Shah Rukh’s close friends from the industry also shared emotional wishes.

Farah Khan posted two candid photos from his intimate celebration in Alibaug, writing:
 “Happy birthday KING @iamsrk… rule for another 100 years.”
Designer Manish Malhotra shared heartfelt wishes, calling him
 “The most stylish and the fittest… admiration and love always.”

SRK looked effortlessly cool in a grey T-shirt, matching trousers, and a white beanie—proving yet again why he has remained a timeless style icon.

First published on: Nov 2, 2025 11:53 AM IST
Barack Obama Calls Trump Era ‘Craziness And Chaos,’ Rallies Support For Democrats

Watch: Mannat Turns Into Festival Ground As Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates His 60th Birthday

