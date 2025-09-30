Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Gets U/A Certificate After CBFC Cuts 60% Kissing Scenes Shocking Twist

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is a romantic comedy featuring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf and has cleared the boards for a Dussehra release with a U/A certificate granted by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The clearance, however, has been granted after introducing considerable edits, primarily relating to the chopping down of intimate scenes in the film.

The reports state that almost 60% of the scenes involving kissing were ordered to be chopped by the makers in order to secure a certificate. This direction had thus become the major ground for the examining committee to hence certify the film suitable for unrestricted public exhibition and to carry an advisory for children below the age of 13.

Mandated Modifications

The final clearance depended on some specific alterations. Along with the major cuts to the lip-lock sequences, it was allegedly requested by the producers of the film that some word of the dialogue be muted, where a slur was being passed off as something else in the conversation.

The Censor Board’s Rationale

The editing goes harshly to highlight the CBFC’s continued focus on making ‘family-friendly’ content for a U/A rating. The board ensured the film’s being a looser version of ‘family watchable’ within its mindset on accounts of its major adult themes in the romantic love-comedy genre by slashing the screens of physical intimacy.

Its director, Shashank Khaitan, has locked the runtime at almost 2 hours and 15 minutes, and is now ready for release in cinemas on 2nd October. The certification process shows the constant tension Bollywood filmmakers undergo between artistic expression and the tendency of censors to draw lines along culturally accepted modes of behaviour.

