LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Gets U/A Certificate After CBFC Cuts 60% Kissing Scenes Shocking Twist

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Gets U/A Certificate After CBFC Cuts 60% Kissing Scenes Shocking Twist

Bollywood’s romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf, gets a U/A certificate from CBFC. The board mandated cuts, removing 60% of kissing scenes and muting certain dialogues, ensuring a family-friendly Dussehra release.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Gets U/A After CBFC Cuts 60% Kissing Scenes (Pc: X)
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Gets U/A After CBFC Cuts 60% Kissing Scenes (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 30, 2025 13:31:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Gets U/A Certificate After CBFC Cuts 60% Kissing Scenes Shocking Twist

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is a romantic comedy featuring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf and has cleared the boards for a Dussehra release with a U/A certificate granted by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The clearance, however, has been granted after introducing considerable edits, primarily relating to the chopping down of intimate scenes in the film.

The reports state that almost 60% of the scenes involving kissing were ordered to be chopped by the makers in order to secure a certificate. This direction had thus become the major ground for the examining committee to hence certify the film suitable for unrestricted public exhibition and to carry an advisory for children below the age of 13.

Mandated Modifications

The final clearance depended on some specific alterations. Along with the major cuts to the lip-lock sequences, it was allegedly requested by the producers of the film that some word of the dialogue be muted, where a slur was being passed off as something else in the conversation.

The Censor Board’s Rationale

The editing goes harshly to highlight the CBFC’s continued focus on making ‘family-friendly’ content for a U/A rating. The board ensured the film’s being a looser version of ‘family watchable’ within its mindset on accounts of its major adult themes in the romantic love-comedy genre by slashing the screens of physical intimacy.

Its director, Shashank Khaitan, has locked the runtime at almost 2 hours and 15 minutes, and is now ready for release in cinemas on 2nd October. The certification process shows the constant tension Bollywood filmmakers undergo between artistic expression and the tendency of censors to draw lines along culturally accepted modes of behaviour.

Also Read: The Simpsons Return: New Movie Officially Announced, Fans Excited As Release Date Locked For 2027

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 1:31 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: cbfcSunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi KumariUA certificate

RELATED News

Spooked by AI, Bollywood stars drag Google into fight for 'personality rights'
Ranbir Kapoor To Replace Ranveer Singh In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Baiju Bawra’? Pre-Production Sparks Big Buzz
Mahesh Bhatt Recalls Amitabh Bachchan Saying Raha Is More Magnificent Than Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Together
Stella McCartney Unveils Eco-Friendly Summer Collection at Paris Fashion Week 2025
Idli Kadai X Review: Dhanush Shines, Netizens Praise ‘Perfect Family’ Film For Heartwarming, Unmissable Entertainment

LATEST NEWS

Tata Capital IPO: How It’s Different From Jio Financial Rs.15,000 Crore Power Play, Are You Ready To Invest?
Jitendra Vaswani’s BloggersIdeas launches AI Automation services to help businesses scale smarter
No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares
Sixers and Kicks train in Abu Dhabi ahead of pre-season matchups
Consortium Gifts Celebrates the Spirit of 2025 Diwali Gifting with ‘Aap Aur Aapke Apne’
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 02, 2025, By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Difficult Situations At Work
Vijay Calls Off Political Tour After Karur Stampede Leaves 41 Dead
BRIEF-Grodno Prelim. September Sales Revenue At 109.3 Mln Zlotys
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Gets U/A Certificate After CBFC Cuts 60% Kissing Scenes Shocking Twist

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Gets U/A Certificate After CBFC Cuts 60% Kissing Scenes Shocking Twist

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Gets U/A Certificate After CBFC Cuts 60% Kissing Scenes Shocking Twist
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Gets U/A Certificate After CBFC Cuts 60% Kissing Scenes Shocking Twist
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Gets U/A Certificate After CBFC Cuts 60% Kissing Scenes Shocking Twist
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Gets U/A Certificate After CBFC Cuts 60% Kissing Scenes Shocking Twist

QUICK LINKS