Home > Entertainment > Talwiinder And Disha Patani Go Public, Exit Lollapalooza Hand-In-Hand; Watch Their Viral Romantic Moment Now

Talwiinder And Disha Patani Go Public, Exit Lollapalooza Hand-In-Hand; Watch Their Viral Romantic Moment Now

Disha Patani and Talwiinder confirmed their long-rumored romance at Lollapalooza India 2026, exiting hand-in-hand. Their PDA followed a viral appearance at Nupur Sanon’s wedding, marking Disha’s first public relationship moment since 2022.

Talwiinder–Disha Patani Make Relationship Official at Lollapalooza India 2026
Talwiinder–Disha Patani Make Relationship Official at Lollapalooza India 2026

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: January 26, 2026 14:56:14 IST

Talwiinder And Disha Patani Go Public, Exit Lollapalooza Hand-In-Hand; Watch Their Viral Romantic Moment Now

A public display of affection, which has become a viral sensation on the internet, has permanently silenced all people who spread rumors. The second day of Lollapalooza India 2026, which occurred in Mumbai, served as the moment Bollywood actress Disha Patani and Punjabi singer Talwiinder confirmed their long-rumored relationship.

The couple made their relationship public through their first appearance at Nupur Sanon’s wedding festivities, which took place in Udaipur earlier this month.

The couple walked through the packed Mahalaxmi Racecourse venue while holding hands, which they used to replace their earlier plan of avoiding paparazzi. The couple made their first public appearance to thousands of fans while rolling cameras captured their “official debut” moment.

Disha Patani and Talwinder making it official
byu/indi-girlsfc inBollyBlindsNGossip



Talwinder Unmasked Performer and Global Collaborations

The couple’s major announcement received its most important element from Talwiinder’s explosive performance, which functioned as the event’s central musical foundation.



The “Khayaal” hitmaker surprised the audience by joining American R&B star Kehlani on stage, showcasing his rising international footprint. Talwiinder showed a new public identity because he appeared without his customary face paint and masks, which he used to create an artistic identity through selfless artistic dedication.

The public relationship transformation from “masked mystery” status to his current public relationship status has caused major public interest because it shows his personal life now intersects with his growing public recognition.

Talwinder Navigating the Spotlight and Fan Reception

The public reaction on social media to the Disha Patani and Talwiinder relationship has shown both shock and happiness among users who post on Reddit. Disha has made her most important public appearance since she ended her long-term relationship with Tiger Shroff in 2022.

The online community started to doubt the couple’s relationship when they discovered that Talwiinder came from an indie music background while Disha belonged to Bollywood’s high-fashion world but later confirmed his “hit machine” status in the music business. The couple showed their desire to stop media attention by leaving the venue together in one car with Mouni Roy and other friends.

Also Read: Orry Slams Sara Ali Khan’s Career After She Unfollows Him; Internet Calls Actor A ‘Bully’ Over Pathetic Dig

First published on: Jan 26, 2026 2:53 PM IST
Tags: disha patani Lollapaloola India 2026 Talwiinder

Talwiinder And Disha Patani Go Public, Exit Lollapalooza Hand-In-Hand; Watch Their Viral Romantic Moment Now

Talwiinder And Disha Patani Go Public, Exit Lollapalooza Hand-In-Hand; Watch Their Viral Romantic Moment Now
Talwiinder And Disha Patani Go Public, Exit Lollapalooza Hand-In-Hand; Watch Their Viral Romantic Moment Now
Talwiinder And Disha Patani Go Public, Exit Lollapalooza Hand-In-Hand; Watch Their Viral Romantic Moment Now

QUICK LINKS