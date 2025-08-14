LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Taylor Swift FINNALY Announces The Life of a Showgirl Release Date: Check Full Tracklist And Featured Artist

Taylor Swift’s 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, drops October 3 with 12 new tracks inspired by her Eras Tour whirlwind. Featuring a Sabrina Carpenter collab and a reunion with Max Martin and Shellback, the pop-focused record promises drama, joy, and emotional depth.

Taylor Swift opened up about her new album on the New Heights podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce
Taylor Swift opened up about her new album on the New Heights podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 14, 2025 07:58:47 IST

Taylor Swift’s twelfth album, The Life of a Showgirl, is officially dropping this fall. She broke the news on Travis Kelce’s podcast, New Heights, with the kind of excitement only she can muster.

When is Taylor Swift’s twelfth album releasing? 

Mark your calendar: October 3rd is the date, and fans will receive 12 brand-new tracks. Swift described the album as a snapshot of her world while she was living out the Eras Tour—that wild, unpredictable whirlwind.

“This album comes from a place of sheer joy, chaos, and drama—exactly where I was in my life,” Swift told the Kelce brothers during their conversation.

She made it clear: there are only 12 songs this time. No hidden bonus tracks, no surprise double album like she pulled with The Tortured Poets Department. “This is the record I’ve been wanting to make for ages,” she said, sounding more certain than ever.

Tracklist for ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ by Taylor Swift:

1. The Fate of Ophelia
2. Elizabeth Taylor
3. Opalite
4. Father Figure
5. Eldest Daughter
6. Ruin the Friendship
7. Actually Romantic
8. Wi$h Li$t
9. Wood
10. CANCELLED!
11. Honey
12. The Life of a Showgirl (feat. Sabrina Carpenter)

Sabrina Carpenter is the only featured artist 

There’s already plenty of buzz around the tracklist. The opener is “The Fate of Ophelia,” and no surprise to Swifties track five is called “Eldest Daughter,” which probably means you should brace yourself for an emotional gut punch. 

The album closes with a Sabrina Carpenter collaboration, a detail that’s already fueling speculation online.

This record marks a reunion with Max Martin and Shellback, two producers who basically helped define Taylor’s pop era. Fans caught on early, thanks to billboards in New York and Nashville and a cryptic Spotify playlist. That move alone suggested a return to full-blown pop, especially considering Martin and Shellback were behind hits like “Blank Space” and “Shake It Off.”

Swift was upfront about the creative process, calling Martin her mentor and confirming that, for the first time in years, Jack Antonoff didn’t have a hand in production. “It’s just the three of us,” she said. “No other collaborators. We wanted to capture lightning in a bottle. I told Max, ‘I want to be as proud of this album as I am of the Eras tour—for all the same reasons.’”

Most of the writing happened while Swift was juggling the Eras Tour in Europe. “I’d finish a string of shows, take a few days off, fly to Sweden, then head right back to the stage,” she recalled. The schedule was brutal, but she said the creative energy kept her going, even when she was physically worn out.

As for the album title, it’s not just a catchy phrase. “I was literally living the life of a showgirl,” Swift laughed with Kelce. “That’s why I called it that.”

