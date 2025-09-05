Taylor Swift will not attend MTV VMAs 2025

Washington, DC [US], September 5 (ANI): As Taylor Swift prepares for the release of her new album, ”The Life of a Showgirl’, on October 3, she is opting to skip the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) this Sunday, September 7, E! News reported.

Taylor is up for Artist of the Year alongside Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, Morgan Wallen and The Weeknd. She will not be in attendance at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, to see who will take home the Moon Person trophy.

The 2025 VMAs ceremony marks Taylor’s first time missing the event since 2021, and in recent years, she has had some very major moments at the ceremony. Last year, Taylor made the first public acknowledgement of Travis as her then-boyfriend while accepting her award for Video of the Year for “Fortnight” with Post Malone, E! News reported.

“This video seems very sad when you watch it, but it was actually the most fun video to make,” Taylor said while accepting her award last year, noting that between takes she could “always just hear someone cheering, like, ‘Whoo!’ from across the studio,” as quoted by the outlet.

Taylor confirmed, “That one person was my boyfriend, Travis.”

In 2022, Taylor began her tradition of grand album announcements by kicking off her Midnights era while accepting the same award for “All Too Well: The Short Film.”

As she told fans while accepting the award at the time ahead of the album, “I had sort of made up my mind that if you were going to be this generous, and give us this, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you,” E! News reported. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.