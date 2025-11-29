LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
A320 fleet update Autopen Air India A320 flights ai delhi latest viral news Imran Khan A320 fleet update Autopen Air India A320 flights ai delhi latest viral news Imran Khan A320 fleet update Autopen Air India A320 flights ai delhi latest viral news Imran Khan A320 fleet update Autopen Air India A320 flights ai delhi latest viral news Imran Khan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
A320 fleet update Autopen Air India A320 flights ai delhi latest viral news Imran Khan A320 fleet update Autopen Air India A320 flights ai delhi latest viral news Imran Khan A320 fleet update Autopen Air India A320 flights ai delhi latest viral news Imran Khan A320 fleet update Autopen Air India A320 flights ai delhi latest viral news Imran Khan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 1: Dhanush- Kriti Sanon Film Opens At ₹16 Crore, Surpasses Jolly LLB 3

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 1: Dhanush- Kriti Sanon Film Opens At ₹16 Crore, Surpasses Jolly LLB 3

Tere Ishk Mein: The much-anticipated release of Tere Ishk Mein finally hit theatres this week, arriving under the pressure of huge expectations. With Dhanush and Kriti Sanon fronting the film and an intense trailer driving early buzz, audiences were eager to see whether the romantic drama would deliver, its box-office debut suggests it certainly has.

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 1: Dhanush- Kriti Sanon Film Opens At ₹16 Crore, Surpasses Jolly LLB 3 (Pic Credit: Instagram, Canva Modified)
Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 1: Dhanush- Kriti Sanon Film Opens At ₹16 Crore, Surpasses Jolly LLB 3 (Pic Credit: Instagram, Canva Modified)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: November 29, 2025 08:48:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 1: Dhanush- Kriti Sanon Film Opens At ₹16 Crore, Surpasses Jolly LLB 3

Tere Ishk Mein: The much-anticipated release of Tere Ishk Mein finally hit theatres this week, arriving under the pressure of huge expectations. With Dhanush and Kriti Sanon fronting the film and an intense trailer driving early buzz, audiences were eager to see whether the romantic drama would deliver, its box-office debut suggests it certainly has.

According to early box-office estimates, the film collected ₹16.50 crore on Day 1, a remarkable figure for a romance drama. This performance makes it the second-highest opener in the genre this year, trailing only Saiyaara (₹21.5 crore).

The film has also outshined several major Bollywood releases. Movies such as Jolly LLB 3 (₹12 crore) and Sitaare Zameen Par (₹10.70 crore) recorded significantly lower openings, pushing Tere Ishk Mein comfortably ahead in the box-office race. For Dhanush, the film marks his biggest Bollywood opening yet, setting a new milestone in his career.

Dhanush–Aanand L. Rai Reunite After Years

Tere Ishk Mein also marks Dhanush’s return to Hindi cinema after a long gap. His collaboration with director Aanand L. Rai has been widely appreciated since Raanjhanaa, which opened at ₹5.60 crore and went on to achieve cult status. Their second project, Atrangi Re, bypassed theatres and released directly on OTT in 2021.

Their latest reunion brings back the raw, emotional storytelling that once connected deeply with viewers, adding to the excitement around the film.

Storyline & Music

Tere Ishk Mein follows the volatile journey of a young man (played by Dhanush) whose fierce nature clashes with the softness of first love. His college romance with Kriti Sanon’s Mukti unravels when she chooses to leave him and move forward with someone else. What follows is an intense emotional descent driven by heartbreak, longing, and unresolved love.

Complementing the narrative is a soulful soundtrack by AR Rahman, while the film is produced by Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.

READ MORE: Netflix Star Tony Germano Dies At 55: Who Is Tony Germano What We Know About His Sudden Passing?

First published on: Nov 29, 2025 8:48 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bollywood latest moviesdhanushJolly LLB 3kriti sanonromantic dramaTere Ishk MeinTere Ishk Mein Box Office CollectionTere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 1

RELATED News

‘Nazar Is Real’: Shocking Twist In Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Saga As Both Add Evil Eye Emoticon To Instagram Bio, Singer’s Mother Says ‘Shaadi Bohot Jaldi Hogi’

Is Dhurandhar Release In Legal Trouble? Major Mohit Sharma’s Family Drags Ranveer Singh Starrer To Court For THIS Reason Days After Director’s Viral Statement

Gustaakh Ishq X Review: Vijay Varma And Fatima Sana Sheikh’s Old-School Love Soaked In Poetry Is Magnetic, Fans Call It Fitting Tribute To First Romance

Not Mary D Costa Or Nandika Dwivedi: Choreographer Gulnaaz Khan Clarifies, ‘We Are Not Involved’ Amid Smriti Mandana And Palash Muchhal Wedding Row

Who Is Shiva Jyothi? Bigg Boss 3 Telugu Contestant Triggers Backlash With Tirumala Annaprasadam Remark: ‘We Are Richest Beggars’

LATEST NEWS

What Is A320 Software Upgradation? How It Caused Massive Flight Disruptions Worldwide

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 1: Dhanush- Kriti Sanon Film Opens At ₹16 Crore, Surpasses Jolly LLB 3

US Suspends Afghan Visas and All Asylum Applications After Fatal White House Shooting: Trump Tightens Migration Rules

Bank Holiday Today: Is Your Bank Open Or Closed? Here’s The Full Update For November 29, 2025

Airbus Alert Disrupts Airlines Worldwide: IndiGo, Air India, American Airlines And Many Among Hit, Check Full List

Delhi Records Third-Highest Uranium Levels In Groundwater Nationwide, CGWB Report Warns; How Dangerous Is It For Health?

What Is Viral Cigarette Theory Behind Hong Kong’s Deadly Wang Fuk Court Fire? Video Of Worker Smoking Fuels Speculation

Amit Shah’s BIG Remark, ‘India Will Be Completely Free Of Naxalism’: Govt Aims To Eradicate Left-Wing Extremism Nationwide

What Is An Autopen? Donald Trump Claims 92% Of ‘Sleepy Joe Biden’ Documents Were Autopen-Signed, Declares Them ‘Terminated’

Sun, Sand And Santa: Why Goa Is India’s Best Christmas Vacation Spot

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 1: Dhanush- Kriti Sanon Film Opens At ₹16 Crore, Surpasses Jolly LLB 3

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 1: Dhanush- Kriti Sanon Film Opens At ₹16 Crore, Surpasses Jolly LLB 3

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 1: Dhanush- Kriti Sanon Film Opens At ₹16 Crore, Surpasses Jolly LLB 3
Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 1: Dhanush- Kriti Sanon Film Opens At ₹16 Crore, Surpasses Jolly LLB 3
Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 1: Dhanush- Kriti Sanon Film Opens At ₹16 Crore, Surpasses Jolly LLB 3
Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 1: Dhanush- Kriti Sanon Film Opens At ₹16 Crore, Surpasses Jolly LLB 3

QUICK LINKS