Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 1: Dhanush- Kriti Sanon Film Opens At ₹16 Crore, Surpasses Jolly LLB 3

Tere Ishk Mein: The much-anticipated release of Tere Ishk Mein finally hit theatres this week, arriving under the pressure of huge expectations. With Dhanush and Kriti Sanon fronting the film and an intense trailer driving early buzz, audiences were eager to see whether the romantic drama would deliver, its box-office debut suggests it certainly has.

According to early box-office estimates, the film collected ₹16.50 crore on Day 1, a remarkable figure for a romance drama. This performance makes it the second-highest opener in the genre this year, trailing only Saiyaara (₹21.5 crore).

The film has also outshined several major Bollywood releases. Movies such as Jolly LLB 3 (₹12 crore) and Sitaare Zameen Par (₹10.70 crore) recorded significantly lower openings, pushing Tere Ishk Mein comfortably ahead in the box-office race. For Dhanush, the film marks his biggest Bollywood opening yet, setting a new milestone in his career.

Dhanush–Aanand L. Rai Reunite After Years

Tere Ishk Mein also marks Dhanush’s return to Hindi cinema after a long gap. His collaboration with director Aanand L. Rai has been widely appreciated since Raanjhanaa, which opened at ₹5.60 crore and went on to achieve cult status. Their second project, Atrangi Re, bypassed theatres and released directly on OTT in 2021.

Their latest reunion brings back the raw, emotional storytelling that once connected deeply with viewers, adding to the excitement around the film.

Storyline & Music

Tere Ishk Mein follows the volatile journey of a young man (played by Dhanush) whose fierce nature clashes with the softness of first love. His college romance with Kriti Sanon’s Mukti unravels when she chooses to leave him and move forward with someone else. What follows is an intense emotional descent driven by heartbreak, longing, and unresolved love.

Complementing the narrative is a soulful soundtrack by AR Rahman, while the film is produced by Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.

READ MORE: Netflix Star Tony Germano Dies At 55: Who Is Tony Germano What We Know About His Sudden Passing?