Thamma Day 4 Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Stareer Shows Slowdown Fails to Cross Rs 60 Crore Mark

Thamma, a horror comedy drama featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has seen a noticeable dip in momentum at the box office. After a promising opening weekend, the film struggled to maintain its pace on Day 4, failing to cross the Rs 60 crore mark as early trade estimates suggest.

The movie features a mix of humor, thrill, and supernatural elements, offering a unique blend that initially captured audience curiosity. Despite a strong festive start, Thamma struggled to maintain momentum beyond the initial excitement.

Thamma Storyline

Thamma, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, revolves around a journalist who turns into a vampiric creature, Betal, after meeting a woman. The movie takes a dark and horror turn when he struggles to save humanity from humans.

Thamma Cast

Thamma showcases an ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Faisal Malik, Geeta Agarwal Sharma, and Alexx O’Nell in lead roles alongside the special appearances of Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora, Sathyaraj, and Abhishek Banerjee.

Weekend Breakdown

Here’s a look at the Ek Deewana ki Deewaniyat’s estimated day-wise box office collection so far:



Thamma Day 1 Box Office Collection: Rs 24 crore

Thamma Day 2 Box Office Collection: Rs 18.6 crore

Thamma Day 3 Box Office Collection: Rs 13 crore

Thamma Day 4 Box Office Collection: Rs 3.79 crore (early estimates)

Total Collection: Rs 59.39 crore