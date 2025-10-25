Thamma Day 4 Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Stareer Shows Slowdown Fails to Cross Rs 60 Crore Mark

Thamma, a horror comedy drama featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has seen a noticeable dip in momentum at the box office. After a promising opening weekend, the film struggled to maintain its pace on Day 4, failing to cross the Rs 60 crore mark as early trade estimates suggest.
The movie features a mix of humor, thrill, and supernatural elements, offering a unique blend that initially captured audience curiosity. Despite a strong festive start, Thamma struggled to maintain momentum beyond the initial excitement.
Thamma Storyline
Thamma, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, revolves around a journalist who turns into a vampiric creature, Betal, after meeting a woman. The movie takes a dark and horror turn when he struggles to save humanity from humans.
Thamma Cast
Thamma showcases an ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Faisal Malik, Geeta Agarwal Sharma, and Alexx O’Nell in lead roles alongside the special appearances of Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora, Sathyaraj, and Abhishek Banerjee.
Weekend Breakdown
Here's a look at the day-wise box office collection so far:
- Thamma Day 1 Box Office Collection: Rs 24 crore
Thamma Day 2 Box Office Collection: Rs 18.6 crore
- Thamma Day 3 Box Office Collection: Rs 13 crore
- Thamma Day 4 Box Office Collection: Rs 3.79 crore (early estimates)
- Total Collection: Rs 59.39 crore
Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.