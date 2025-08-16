The Bengal Files Trailer Launch Cancelled In Kolkata: Vivek Agnihotri Cites Political Pressure, Says, ‘I Can’t Be Silenced’

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri isn’t holding back after the authorities in West Bengal pulled the plug on his trailer launch for The Bengal Files. He took to X and dropped a video, updating fans about the mess.

The filmmaker and his team landed in Kolkata, all set for a proper trailer unveiling at a cinema hall. Then, bam, the theatre chain bails on them just a day before the event.

Why was The Bengal Files trailer event cancelled?

The official word from the theatre? “Political pressure.” According to Vivek, they didn’t want any “political turmoil.” He called it out, saying, “This is very sad. It’s a sad commentary on our democracy. Are there two constitutions in India—one for Indians and another for West Bengal?”

The frustration’s all over his face. Vivek at the event said that he will still launch in Kolkata, no matter what.

The team scrambled to find a new venue, and now the trailer launch is happening at a five-star hotel in the city on Saturday. That’s not exactly how they pictured it, but hey, the show must go on.

Just landed in Kolkata and learnt that the venue for the trailer launch of #TheBengalFiles is cancelled. Who wants to suppress our voice?

And why? But I can’t be silenced. Because truth can’t be silenced. ट्रेलर तो कोलकाता में ही लांच होगा। Pl share this video and support… pic.twitter.com/xraD7w9sRb — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 15, 2025

Vivek also hit up the Kalighat Temple after the cancellation, looking for some divine backup before the big day. Told ANI he’s got Goddess Kali in his corner, so nothing’s stopping this film.

The Bengal Files, by the way, is bringing together Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi. The film digs into the events of Direct Action Day and is set to drop on September 5.

Produced by Vivek, Abhishek Agarwal, and Pallavi Joshi, this one’s already making headlines before it’s even out.

