Home > Entertainment > 'The Diplomat' season 3 trailer: Keri Russell's Kate Wyler faces new power struggles

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 21, 2025 11:40:10 IST

Washington DC [US], September 21 (ANI): Actors Keri Russell and Bradley Whitford are back in the spotlight as the first trailer for Season 3 of ‘The Diplomat’ is finally out.

According to Variety, Season 3 picks up from the dramatic events of the previous season. Ambassador Kate Wyler, played by Russell, had accused Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney) of plotting a terrorist attack and admitted that she was after the VP’s position. Things take an unexpected turn after the president’s death, with suspicions that Kate’s husband, Hal (Rufus Sewell), may have accidentally caused it.

The trailer shows Kate facing challenges she never wanted, taking on new power and responsibilities while navigating complicated relationships. This includes her growing friendship with Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi) and an unsettling connection with First Gentleman Todd Penn, played by Whitford.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

Season 2 followed the aftermath of a bomb exploding in central London and Kate’s search for the people inside the British government responsible for the chaos. The show, which has a mix of political intrigue, lies, and personal drama, is also one of Netflix’s most gripping dramas.

The series also stars Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, Ato Essandoh, Celia Imrie, Michael McKean, Nana Mensah, and Miguel Sandoval.

‘The Diplomat’ was created by Debora Cahn, who continues as the showrunner and executive producer. Keri Russell also serves as an executive producer, along with Janice Williams, Alex Graves, Peter Noah, and Eli Attie.

The new season is set to premiere on Netflix on October 16. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

'The Diplomat' season 3 trailer: Keri Russell's Kate Wyler faces new power struggles

