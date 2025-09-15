'The Studio' makes Emmy history with 13 wins, Seth Rogen ties record for most wins in one night
Home > Entertainment > 'The Studio' makes Emmy history with 13 wins, Seth Rogen ties record for most wins in one night

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 15, 2025 11:32:06 IST

Los Angeles [US], September 15 (ANI): The comedy series ‘The Studio’ has made history at the Emmy Awards, becoming the most-awarded comedy series ever.

At the Primetime ceremony on Sunday (local time), the show bagged a total of 13 trophies, breaking the record for a comedy series.

According to Variety, FX’s ‘The Bear’ set the previous record in 2023, when it took home 10 trophies at the Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series and three acting awards.

Seth Rogen also had a record-setting night. He tied the record for the most Emmys won by an individual in a single night, sharing the spot with Moira Demos (2016), Amy Sherman-Palladino (2018), and Dan Levy (2020).

On Sunday, Rogen took home two big awards — Lead Comedy Actor and Directing for the episode The Oner, which he shared with Evan Goldberg. Later, the show also won for Writing in a Comedy Series for the pilot episode The Promotion. With that win, Frida Perez became the first Latino ever to win an Emmy for comedy writing. Perez also became the first Latina to win in the comedy category and only the second Latino to win as a producer in a top series category in Emmy history.

The night ended with ‘The Studio’ taking home the top prize for Outstanding Comedy Series.

According to Variety, the show had already made waves at the Creative Arts Emmys, winning nine awards, including Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for Bryan Cranston, along with several technical categories such as cinematography, casting, and sound mixing.

With 23 total nominations, The Studio also broke the record for the most nominations for a freshman comedy, surpassing Ted Lasso’s 20 nominations in 2021. It tied with The Bear as the most-nominated comedy series ever. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

QUICK LINKS