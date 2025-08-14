LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > The Untold Story Of How Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra Built A ₹3,000 Crore Empire Amid Controversy And Glamour

The Untold Story Of How Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra Built A ₹3,000 Crore Empire Amid Controversy And Glamour

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are a powerhouse duo blending fame and business. From a ₹3,000 crore empire to luxury homes, cars, and a private jet, they live large. With ventures in fitness, fashion, real estate, and more, they've turned stardom into unstoppable success.

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 14, 2025 14:38:02 IST

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are a power couple who’ve been killing it in their own ways for years.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s Combined ₹3,000 Crore Empire

By 2025, together, they’re sitting on an easy ₹3,000 crore. That sure is a lot of money but it doesn’t come easily. A lot of hard work and patience was put into it. 

Shilpa’s not just a Bollywood actress, she’s a successful entrepreneur. She owns one of Mumbai’s most famous restaurants, runs a fitness app  and even has her own chill clothing line for women who want to look good but stay comfortable.
 Plus, she does brand endorsements, promotes relevant things on her instagram and makes quirky content that attracts the viewers towards her . All in all, she’s got around ₹150 crore to her name, proving she’s way more than just a pretty face.

Raj Kundra is the real businessman here. The guy’s got fingers in everything real estate, steel, Forex trading and he co-owned the IPL team Rajasthan Royals. His empire is huge, and he’s pulling in close to ₹2,800 crore. The man knows how to make money and keep it growing.

Inside the Lavish Lifestyle of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra- Luxury Homes, Cars, and a Jet-Set Life

They live life large, no doubt. A beautiful sea-facing bungalow in Mumbai’s Juhu area, a sweet home in Pune, and a car collection that would make anyone jealous, Lamborghinis , Bentleys, Range Rovers, you name it and of course we can’t let go of the fact that they own a private jet. 

Sure, they’ve had their share of drama with legal stuff and asset seizures, but they’re not slowing down. They keep grinding, balancing the crazy world of fame, business, and family like pros.

Bottom line? These two have turned their fame into serious money and they’re not stopping anytime soon.

