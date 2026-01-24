LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 'There Was No Slutdropping, No Spice Girl Action': Brooklyn Beckham's Wedding DJ Fat Tony Breaks Silence On Viral Victoria Beckham 'Inappropriate' Dance

'There Was No Slutdropping, No Spice Girl Action': Brooklyn Beckham's Wedding DJ Fat Tony Breaks Silence On Viral Victoria Beckham 'Inappropriate' Dance

The DJ Fat Tony who performed at Brooklyn Beckham's wedding claimed that the viral dance which looked awkward with his mother Victoria was performed by them in an acceptable manner. The DJ of the event explained that the incident created tensions which led Nicola Peltz to leave the scene in tears while he described it as a minor part of an ongoing family dispute.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: January 24, 2026 09:21:31 IST

January 24, 2026 09:21:31 IST

‘There Was No Slutdropping, No Spice Girl Action’: Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding DJ Fat Tony Breaks Silence On Viral Victoria Beckham ‘Inappropriate’ Dance

The wedding DJ for Brooklyn Beckham, Fat Tony, revealed his account of the events which involved an ‘inappropriate’ dance section that Brooklyn performed with his mother Victoria Beckham during his wedding to actress Nicola Peltz. Brooklyn began a public disagreement when he shared accusations about his mother through social media, which claimed she had danced with him in front of guests who made him feel both uncomfortable and humiliated.

What Did DJ Fat Tony Say About Victoria Beckham’s  ‘inappropriate’ Dance?

DJ Fat Tony explained the situation through his statement which described the events as people had wrongly interpreted them because there were no elements of Slutdropping or black PVC catsuits or Spice Girl performance. The person who observed the dance described the situation as tense which made people in the room uncomfortable yet he believed that the dance itself did not meet the standard of being unsuitable.

Did Nicola Leave The Wedding Room In The Middle Of Dance?

The DJ reported that Marc Anthony, the pop star who performed during the reception, invited Brooklyn to join him on stage before he declared himself to be searching for ‘the most beautiful woman in the room’ yet he caught Victoria’s attention instead of summoning Nicola. The situation created confusion which resulted in distress when Nicola left the room while Brooklyn stayed on stage because he thought he would see his upcoming first dance with his bride. Anthony then encouraged Brooklyn and Victoria to dance together, telling him to place his hands on his mother’s hips in what was described as a Latin-style dance. The DJ explained that the entire situation created extreme awkwardness throughout the room because it made guests feel uncomfortable while making the festive atmosphere disappear.

Did David And Victoria Beckham Respond To This?

The accounts from witnesses who attended the wedding give different proof about what actually happened according to Fat Tony’s description. British Vogue, which attended the wedding, reported that Brooklyn and Nicola had already shared their first dance earlier in the evening and that Brooklyn later invited his mother onto the stage himself. David and Victoria Beckham have not publicly responded. The small family dispute which Fat Tony described as an event showed its big impact because it destroyed the happiness of the newlywed couple. He argued that people should experience their emotional problems instead of watching their dance performance because Brooklyn sought to redefine his existence through his relationship with his well known parents who he accused of choosing their public image over their family ties.

First published on: Jan 24, 2026 9:19 AM IST
Tags: brooklyn beckhamdavid beckhamnicola peltzVictoria BeckhamVictoria Beckham controversyVictoria Beckham viral wedding danceVictoria Beckham wedding dance

'There Was No Slutdropping, No Spice Girl Action': Brooklyn Beckham's Wedding DJ Fat Tony Breaks Silence On Viral Victoria Beckham 'Inappropriate' Dance

'There Was No Slutdropping, No Spice Girl Action': Brooklyn Beckham's Wedding DJ Fat Tony Breaks Silence On Viral Victoria Beckham 'Inappropriate' Dance

QUICK LINKS