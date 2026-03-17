‘They Have No Shame’: Kangana Ranaut Brutally Slams Nora Fatehi’s ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ Song As ‘New Low’, Says Bollywood Has Crossed Limits Of Vulgarity

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Assembly Elections 2026 west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Delhi Dallupura shooting incident apple iphone 18 pro max Afghanistan news Assembly Elections 2026 west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Delhi Dallupura shooting incident apple iphone 18 pro max Afghanistan news Assembly Elections 2026 west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Delhi Dallupura shooting incident apple iphone 18 pro max Afghanistan news Assembly Elections 2026 west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Delhi Dallupura shooting incident apple iphone 18 pro max Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Assembly Elections 2026 west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Delhi Dallupura shooting incident apple iphone 18 pro max Afghanistan news Assembly Elections 2026 west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Delhi Dallupura shooting incident apple iphone 18 pro max Afghanistan news Assembly Elections 2026 west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Delhi Dallupura shooting incident apple iphone 18 pro max Afghanistan news Assembly Elections 2026 west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Delhi Dallupura shooting incident apple iphone 18 pro max Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > ‘They Have No Shame’: Kangana Ranaut Brutally Slams Nora Fatehi’s ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ Song As ‘New Low’, Says Bollywood Has Crossed Limits Of Vulgarity

‘They Have No Shame’: Kangana Ranaut Brutally Slams Nora Fatehi’s ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ Song As ‘New Low’, Says Bollywood Has Crossed Limits Of Vulgarity

Kangana Ranaut slams ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ as a “new low” in Bollywood vulgarity; Armaan Malik reacts as legal complaint is filed.

Kangana Ranaut slams ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ as a “new low” in Bollywood vulgarity. (Photo: X)
Kangana Ranaut slams ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ as a “new low” in Bollywood vulgarity. (Photo: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 17, 2026 17:52:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘They Have No Shame’: Kangana Ranaut Brutally Slams Nora Fatehi’s ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ Song As ‘New Low’, Says Bollywood Has Crossed Limits Of Vulgarity

Kangana Ranaut on Thursday criticised the recently released song ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’, calling it a “new low” and accusing Bollywood of crossing the limits of “vulgarity.” 

The song, featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt from the upcoming film KD: The Devil, has sparked debate online since its release. 

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Ranaut said the industry was increasingly relying on “vulgarity” and “attention-seeking” tactics, and called for stricter regulation on how such content is presented.
“Bollywood has crossed all limits with vulgarity, tactics, and attention-seeking. The entire country is condemning and reprimanding them. But I don’t think they have any shame…,” Ranaut said.
“There needs to be even more strictness about the display of such vulgarity and obscenity…I think some strict rein will have to be put on Bollywood…,” she added.
Singer Armaan Malik also reacted to the song. Sharing his views on X, he said the lyrics made him replay the clip because he could not believe what he had heard. He added that writing in commercial songs has reached a “new low.”
“This showed up on my timeline and I had to replay it just to make sure I heard it right. Sad to see commercial songwriting hit a new low…,” he wrote on X.

You Might Be Interested In

Meanwhile, the song has also reached a legal forum. Advocate Vineet Jindal filed a complaint requesting urgent legal action against “Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke,” featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt. 

The complaint has also been forwarded to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
The complainant alleges that the song, which has been released on YouTube and is widely circulating on social media platforms, contains “highly vulgar, sexually suggestive, and obscene expressions.” It is further contended that the picturization and dance sequences are provocative in nature and contribute to promoting vulgarity, thereby disturbing public decency.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Is Divyanka Tripathi Pregnant After 10 Years Of Marriage? Age, Net Worth, Ex- Boyfriend, Husband, Career of ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ Actress- Everything You Need To Know

First published on: Mar 17, 2026 5:51 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bollywood newsKangana RanautKD The Devilnora fatehiSanjay DuttSarke Chunar Teri Sarke

RELATED News

Is Divyanka Tripathi Pregnant After 10 Years Of Marriage? Age, Net Worth, Ex- Boyfriend, Husband, Career of ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ Actress- Everything You Need To Know

Ranbir Kapoor Teases Paparazzi At Mumbai Airport, Asks ‘Cake Nahi Laye?’ For Wife Alia Bhatt After Her Return From A Birthday Trip To Hong Kong | WATCH

Did Nagma Mirajkar and Awez Darbar Breakup? Girlfriend Misses Birthday Bash, Fans Spot ‘Big Clue’ Despite Ankita Lokhande, Farrhana Bhatt, Gauahar Khan Joining

‘BTS: The Return’ Trailer Drops: Reveals First Look, Release Date, Cast, OTT Platform And Everything You Need To Know

Indian Entertainment Company AVS Secures Exclusive Picasso Licensing Rights in the UAE Through Maison Élan

LATEST NEWS

Innovación 2026 Showcases a Powerful Culture of Innovation and Startup Thinking at the IEM–UEM Kolkata

Chaitra Navratri 2026: Will It Begin on March 19 or March 20? Know the Correct Date | Muhurat & Full Details

‘They Have No Shame’: Kangana Ranaut Brutally Slams Nora Fatehi’s ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ Song As ‘New Low’, Says Bollywood Has Crossed Limits Of Vulgarity

Claude AI Outage Hits India: Users Struggle With Login Errors, Slow Performance As Thousands Report Issues Worldwide

India Post Launches ’24 Speed Post’ Service, Assures Next-Day Delivery Across Six Major Cities In First Phase

Kerala Election 2026: From Akhil Marar, Veena Nair To Anjali Nair, NDA Ally Twenty20 Fields Star-Studded Line-Up In Poll Battle; Check Candidate List

Rajashtan United FC vs Real Kashmir Live Streaming: Where to Watch IFL match Online In India? RUFC Aims For Top Spot

Jawahar Navodaya Summer Bound Class 6 Result RELEASED: Check Out Direct Link, Steps To Download And Key Details

Karnataka Weather Alert: IMD Predicts 4 Days Of Heavy Rain; 17 Districts Including Bengaluru To Get Relief After Heat Spike

‘Ladkon ka Khoon Garam Tha’: Suryakumar Yadav Compares Team India’s 2024 vs 2026 T20 World Cup Squads, Explains Key Difference

‘They Have No Shame’: Kangana Ranaut Brutally Slams Nora Fatehi’s ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ Song As ‘New Low’, Says Bollywood Has Crossed Limits Of Vulgarity

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘They Have No Shame’: Kangana Ranaut Brutally Slams Nora Fatehi’s ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ Song As ‘New Low’, Says Bollywood Has Crossed Limits Of Vulgarity

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘They Have No Shame’: Kangana Ranaut Brutally Slams Nora Fatehi’s ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ Song As ‘New Low’, Says Bollywood Has Crossed Limits Of Vulgarity
‘They Have No Shame’: Kangana Ranaut Brutally Slams Nora Fatehi’s ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ Song As ‘New Low’, Says Bollywood Has Crossed Limits Of Vulgarity
‘They Have No Shame’: Kangana Ranaut Brutally Slams Nora Fatehi’s ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ Song As ‘New Low’, Says Bollywood Has Crossed Limits Of Vulgarity
‘They Have No Shame’: Kangana Ranaut Brutally Slams Nora Fatehi’s ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ Song As ‘New Low’, Says Bollywood Has Crossed Limits Of Vulgarity

QUICK LINKS