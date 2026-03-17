‘They Have No Shame’: Kangana Ranaut Brutally Slams Nora Fatehi’s ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ Song As ‘New Low’, Says Bollywood Has Crossed Limits Of Vulgarity

Kangana Ranaut on Thursday criticised the recently released song ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’, calling it a “new low” and accusing Bollywood of crossing the limits of “vulgarity.”

The song, featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt from the upcoming film KD: The Devil, has sparked debate online since its release.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Ranaut said the industry was increasingly relying on “vulgarity” and “attention-seeking” tactics, and called for stricter regulation on how such content is presented.

“Bollywood has crossed all limits with vulgarity, tactics, and attention-seeking. The entire country is condemning and reprimanding them. But I don’t think they have any shame…,” Ranaut said.

“There needs to be even more strictness about the display of such vulgarity and obscenity…I think some strict rein will have to be put on Bollywood…,” she added.

Singer Armaan Malik also reacted to the song. Sharing his views on X, he said the lyrics made him replay the clip because he could not believe what he had heard. He added that writing in commercial songs has reached a “new low.”

“This showed up on my timeline and I had to replay it just to make sure I heard it right. Sad to see commercial songwriting hit a new low…,” he wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the song has also reached a legal forum. Advocate Vineet Jindal filed a complaint requesting urgent legal action against “Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke,” featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt.

The complaint has also been forwarded to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The complainant alleges that the song, which has been released on YouTube and is widely circulating on social media platforms, contains “highly vulgar, sexually suggestive, and obscene expressions.” It is further contended that the picturization and dance sequences are provocative in nature and contribute to promoting vulgarity, thereby disturbing public decency.

(With ANI Inputs)

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