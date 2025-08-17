THIS Baahubali Actress Will Now Star With Pushpa Star Allu Arjun In A Film Directed By Atlee

Ramya Krishnan, who’s pretty much legendary thanks to her role as Rajamata Sivagami Devi in Baahubali, is officially part of Allu Arjun’s next big project, currently titled AA22xA6.

PeepingMoon dropped the news, and honestly, it’s kind of a power move. The film’s being directed by Atlee, and the shoot’s happening in Mumbai right now.

Has Ramya Krishnan joined Allu Arjun’s next big movie?

The cast? Absolutely stacked. We’re talking Deepika Padukone in a lead role, plus Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, and Janhvi Kapoor, all rumoured to be on board.

With names like that, “ensemble” feels like an understatement. The crew isn’t messing around either apparently; they’re in for a marathon shoot through 2025, with a massive theatrical release locked in for late 2026.

About Allu Arjun’s AA22xA6

Now, about the film. AA22xA6 is shaping up to be some high-concept, VFX-heavy ride set in a parallel universe. Think big, loud, and visually nuts. Allu Arjun and Mrunal Thakur are front and centre in the action department. To up the ante, Atlee’s brought in Spiro Razatos, the guy behind stunts in Captain America: Civil War and Jawan.

On the production side, L.A.-based special effects studios are handling the visuals—so expect serious spectacle. As for the music, Atlee switched things up by picking Sai Abhyankkar—the same guy who made “Katchi Sera” blow up last year.

That’s a big change, considering Atlee usually works with Anirudh Ravichander. Oh, and in case anyone’s wondering, the film doesn’t even have a title yet.

