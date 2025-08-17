LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > THIS Baahubali Actress Will Now Star With Pushpa Star Allu Arjun In A Film Directed By Atlee

THIS Baahubali Actress Will Now Star With Pushpa Star Allu Arjun In A Film Directed By Atlee

Ramya Krishnan has officially joined Allu Arjun’s upcoming sci-fi spectacle AA22xA6, directed by Atlee. The film boasts a star-studded cast including Deepika Padukone, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, and Janhvi Kapoor, with a massive 2026 release planned after a marathon shoot.

Ramya Krishnan has reportedly joined Allu Arjun-Atlee's film
Ramya Krishnan has reportedly joined Allu Arjun-Atlee's film

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 17, 2025 09:21:00 IST

Ramya Krishnan, who’s pretty much legendary thanks to her role as Rajamata Sivagami Devi in Baahubali, is officially part of Allu Arjun’s next big project, currently titled AA22xA6. 

PeepingMoon dropped the news, and honestly, it’s kind of a power move. The film’s being directed by Atlee, and the shoot’s happening in Mumbai right now. 

Has Ramya Krishnan joined Allu Arjun’s next big movie? 

The cast? Absolutely stacked. We’re talking Deepika Padukone in a lead role, plus Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, and Janhvi Kapoor, all rumoured to be on board.

With names like that, “ensemble” feels like an understatement. The crew isn’t messing around either apparently; they’re in for a marathon shoot through 2025, with a massive theatrical release locked in for late 2026.

About Allu Arjun’s AA22xA6

Now, about the film. AA22xA6 is shaping up to be some high-concept, VFX-heavy ride set in a parallel universe. Think big, loud, and visually nuts. Allu Arjun and Mrunal Thakur are front and centre in the action department. To up the ante, Atlee’s brought in Spiro Razatos, the guy behind stunts in Captain America: Civil War and Jawan.

On the production side, L.A.-based special effects studios are handling the visuals—so expect serious spectacle. As for the music, Atlee switched things up by picking Sai Abhyankkar—the same guy who made “Katchi Sera” blow up last year.

That’s a big change, considering Atlee usually works with Anirudh Ravichander. Oh, and in case anyone’s wondering, the film doesn’t even have a title yet.

ALSO READ: This Person Doesn’t Respect You: Farhan Akhtar Breaks Silence On Naseeruddin Shah’s Criticism

Tags: allu arjunAtleeRamya Krishnantrending news

RELATED News

Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Happy Gilmore 2 Cameo Rumours: I Can Deny
The Bengal Files PC Turns Heated: Pallavi Joshi, Vivek Agnihotri Slam WB Govt, Call It An “Assault On Democracy”
F1: The Movie Finally Drops on OTT – Check Release Date, Platform & Streaming Details
Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Dubs Karisma Kapoor As ‘A Good Mother’ Amid Rs 30,000 Crore Family Feud
Sarah Jessica Parker Claps Back At And Just Like That Hate-Watchers, ‘I Don’t Really Care’

LATEST NEWS

Earthquake Jolts Assam’s Nagaon District; Tremors Felt Across Region
Israel: IDF Says Armed Terrorist Cell Eliminated In This Key Area, All You Need To Know
Gold And Silver Price Today: Yellow Metal Rates Climb As Geopolitical Tensions Ease- Check Prices In Your City
Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out on Kareem Hunt’s Return: ‘One Bad Choice Doesn’t Define You’
Vladimir Putin’s Russia Wants This Key Ukrainian Region For Peace Deal: Here’s Why It Matters
ECI Publishes Names Of 65 Lakh People Deleted From Draft Electoral Rolls, Direct Link To Check
Russia Strikes on Kharkiv Leaves One Child Dead, Seventeen Injured
Inside NBA Star Hassan Whiteside’s USD 15.8 Million Miami Waterfront Mansion Now Up for Sale
Opposition Boycott Special Parliament Session On Shubhanshu Shukla in Lok Sabha, Shashi Tharoor On X
Why INDIA Bloc Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC?
THIS Baahubali Actress Will Now Star With Pushpa Star Allu Arjun In A Film Directed By Atlee

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

THIS Baahubali Actress Will Now Star With Pushpa Star Allu Arjun In A Film Directed By Atlee

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

THIS Baahubali Actress Will Now Star With Pushpa Star Allu Arjun In A Film Directed By Atlee
THIS Baahubali Actress Will Now Star With Pushpa Star Allu Arjun In A Film Directed By Atlee
THIS Baahubali Actress Will Now Star With Pushpa Star Allu Arjun In A Film Directed By Atlee
THIS Baahubali Actress Will Now Star With Pushpa Star Allu Arjun In A Film Directed By Atlee

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?