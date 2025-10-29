LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > THIS Bhool Bhulaiyaa Star Has Quit Bollywood After A 7-year Sentence, Trying To Make A Living With Garments Business In Philippines

Once a rising bollywood wo shared with bolyywod's biggest stars, now trying to rebuild a life in abroad. Shiney Ahuja's career came crashing down after a shcoking rape case.

Published By: Khushi Surana
Published: October 29, 2025 16:28:02 IST

A star who was once considered Bollywood’s most prominent actor and was compared to contemporaries like John Abraham, Kay Kay Menon, and Kangana Ranaut abruptly came to an end after a major controversy. Here’s what went wrong with his rising career. He gained great recognition after he starred in Anurag Basu’s movie gangster.  From then on, the graph of his career only went upwards, a case that changed his life.

 From Fanaa in 2006 to Life in a Metro in 2007 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa in the same year, Shiney has given some of the greatest movies to the people. But in 2009, his career came to a sudden halt after he was arrested for raping, detaining, and threatening his 19-year-old house help. A few months later, he was out on bail, and he was asked not to leave Delhi. The complainant later withdrew her statement in 2011, but he was found guilty based on the medical report, DNA evidence, and the victim’s initial statement. He was sentenced to 7 years of rigorous jail. The actor appealed to the Bombay High Court, and he was granted bail. 

Shiney Ahuja’s Attempt at Reviving His Career

Shiney tried to revive his Bollywood career and starred in Welcome Back in 2015. The film was a hit, and it gave his long-halted career a kick start. A film starring Richa Chadha and Akshaye Khanna was made based on his case. The film was called Section 375.

What is Shiney Ahuja Doing Now?

Back in 2023, the Bombay High Court gave Shiney a thumbs-up to renew his passport for 10 years. 



To add to his current life, a post went viral on X stating that he had now settled in the US and is running a garments business there. The actor just turned 50 and is reportedly living in the Philippines. 

First published on: Oct 29, 2025 4:28 PM IST
QUICK LINKS