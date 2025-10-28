A Song For Satish Shah: Madhu Shah Joins Sonu Nigam In An Emotional Rendition Of “Tere Mere Sapne” At Satish Shah’s Prayer Meet

Madhu Shah, wife of Satish Shah, was recently seen singing her husband’s favourite song ‘Tere Mere Sapne’ at his prayer meet in Mumbai along with Sonu Nigam. JD Majethia, creator of the ‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’, shared this emotional video on his Instagram.

On 25 October 2025, Veteran actor Satish Shah left for his heavenly abode. He left an unmatched legacy and a heartbreak for Indian Cinema and television. The actor recently went through a kidney transplant to take care of his wife, who is suffering from Alzheimer’s. Things did not go as planned, and he passed away due to kidney failure at his residence in Mumbai at the age of 74.

Prayer Meet Of Satish Shah

On Monday, a prayer meet in the name of the brilliant actor was held, all the well-known actors, actresses from the Bollywood fraternity gathered to pay final respect to the splendid actor and human being.

At the meet, his wife, who was looking visibly down and devastated, was seen humming Shah’s favourite song ‘Tere Mere Sapne’ by Mohd. Rafi from Guide. The singer made everybody emotional by singing the song, and the veteran actor’s wife joined; people couldn’t hold themselves back.

Instagram Post By The Creator Of ‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’ For Satish Shah

The video was posted by Jamnadas Majethia on his Instagram, who is the creator of the iconic television show, ‘Saranbhia Vs Sarabhai’. His caption read, “Celebrating life of #satishshah was the intention to give him the befitting tribute from Family & friends. His favourite songs chosen over usual bhajans keeping his preference in mind were sung. This song was also to convey what Madhu bhabi ‘s last words of the songs are, WATCH IT TILL THE END to know what we all wish to promise #satish shah. Hum sang hai.”

